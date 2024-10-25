Alphabet announces $5.6B investment round, led by Alphabet

Waymo announce that it closed an “oversubscribed” investment round of $5.6B, led by Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) (GOOG, GOOGL), with continued participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Fidelity, Perry Creek, Silver Lake, Tiger Global, and T. Rowe Price. “With this latest investment, we will continue to welcome more riders into our Waymo One ride-hailing service in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, and in Austin and Atlanta through our expanded partnership with Uber. We’ll also continue advancing the Waymo Driver – our AI-powered autonomous driving system – to support a variety of business applications over time,” the company said in a statement.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GOOG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.