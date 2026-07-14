Alphabet and Winnebago have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 14, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Alphabet GOOG as the Bull of the Day and Winnebago Industries WGO as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Par Pacific PARR and Patterson-UTI PTEN.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

In one form or another, most investors already own Alphabet. As one of the world's largest publicly traded companies, it ranks as a dominant holding in nearly every major index and ETF. Yet despite its size and widespread ownership, Alphabet remains a compelling addition to any investor's portfolio.

Supported by fresh earnings estimate revisions, strong price momentum, and a leading position across digital advertising, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, Alphabet continues to offer an attractive combination of quality, growth, and reasonable valuation. That's why it remains a core long-term holding and earns today's Bull of the Day.

Alphabet Earnings Momentum Accelerates

Alphabet’s most recent earnings report was a reminder that this is still one of the highest-quality businesses in the world. The company generated $109.9 billion in first-quarter revenue, up 22% from the prior year, while operating income rose 30% and operating margin expanded to 36.1%. Google Cloud was a major standout, with revenue surging 63% to $20.0 billion, as AI-driven enterprise demand continues to accelerate.

That level of growth and margin expansion is impressive for any company, but it is especially notable for a business already operating at Alphabet’s scale. Investors may assume that mega-cap technology companies eventually lose the ability to compound at attractive rates, but Alphabet continues to prove otherwise.

Earnings were even stronger, with diluted EPS rising 82% year over year to $5.11. While part of that jump was helped by investment gains, the core operating performance was still excellent.

For a company that has long been viewed as one of the most reliable earnings compounders in the market, the latest report reinforces the case that Alphabet still has room to deliver upside. This position has been reiterated by modest but recent earnings upgrades, earning it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating.

Search Remains the Core Profit Engine

The biggest concern around Alphabet over the last two years has been whether AI would disrupt Google Search. That concern is understandable. Search is one of the greatest business models ever created, and any credible threat to that profit engine deserves attention.

But so far, Alphabet appears to be adapting rather than fading. Search growth has not merely held up under the rise of AI but accelerated. Google Search & other revenue grew roughly 10% year over year in Q1 2025, then improved to 12%, 15%, 17% and finally 19% in Q1 2026.

The reason is that Google still has deeply entrenched distribution, user habit, advertiser relationships, data, infrastructure and product depth that few companies can match. Even if the search interface changes over time, Alphabet remains one of the best-positioned companies to monetize that shift.

The AI transition may pressure parts of the legacy search model, but it also gives Google a chance to deepen engagement, improve ads and expand the number of use cases tied to its ecosystem. In other words, AI appears to not be a risk for Alphabet, but a core driver of growth.

GOOG Stock Still Looks Reasonably Valued

Alphabet is not as cheap as it was last year, but the stock still looks reasonably valued relative to its mega-cap peers. GOOG trades at roughly 24.8x forward earnings, below Apple at 36.1x and Amazon at 31.7x, while sitting in the same general range as Nvidia and Meta.

That valuation looks fair, especially as Alphabet’s fundamentals continue to improve. Search growth has accelerated, Google Cloud is becoming a larger profit contributor, and the company continues to generate substantial free cash flow. With a mid-teens 3-5 year EPS growth forecast, GOOG also screens reasonably well on a PEG basis.

Alphabet is not the cheapest Magnificent Seven stock, as Meta and Microsoft look somewhat better on valuation-to-growth, while Nvidia remains in a category of its own if its growth forecasts hold. But compared with Apple and Amazon, Alphabet offers a very attractive balance of valuation, durability and expected earnings growth.

The stock has re-rated higher from its early-2025 lows, reflecting its AI and hardware integration, but it still does not look stretched. Investors are paying a market-leader multiple, not a perfection multiple, for one of the strongest business models in technology.

Should Investors Buy Shares in GOOG Stock?

Alphabet is not an undiscovered stock, and that is not the point. The point is that even after years of massive gains, Alphabet remains one of the best businesses in the world and still offers a compelling setup for investors.

The company has dominant core assets, accelerating Search growth, rising Google Cloud profitability, major AI optionality, strong earnings momentum and a valuation that remains reasonable relative to its peer group. The biggest concern today is whether Alphabet and the rest of mega-cap tech are overextending themselves in the AI investment cycle. The company is spending aggressively on data centers, chips and infrastructure, and investors will eventually need to see those investments translate into durable revenue growth, stronger margins and higher earnings power.

For now, Alphabet’s core business remains strong, and the company appears to be evolving with the AI cycle rather than being displaced by it. For investors looking for a high-quality technology leader with multiple long-term growth drivers, GOOG remains one of the most attractive names in the market.

Winnebago Industries is one of the most recognizable names in the RV and outdoor recreation market, with a long operating history and a portfolio of well-known brands.

But brand strength alone has not been enough to offset a difficult cyclical backdrop. Winnebago continues to face pressure from weak consumer confidence, elevated interest rates, cumulative inflation, fuel costs and cautious dealer behavior. These factors have weighed heavily on large-ticket discretionary purchases, particularly RVs and boats, where affordability and financing conditions matter a great deal.

At the same time, the company is still dealing with higher material and manufacturing costs. Selective price increases have helped offset some of those pressures, but they have not been enough to fully protect margins as production volumes remain weak. Lower volumes create operating deleverage, and that has become a major drag on profitability.

With earnings estimates falling, sales growth stagnant and the stock still struggling to regain momentum, Winnebago earns a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and stands out as today’s Bear of the Day.

WGO Earnings Estimates Move Lower

The biggest issue for WGO right now is negative earnings momentum. Over the last 60 days, analysts have moved estimates lower across the board. Current quarter estimates have fallen 35%, while next quarter estimates have slipped 22%.

The full year picture is not much better. Fiscal year earnings estimates have dropped from $2.34 to $1.82, a decline of more than 22%, while next year’s estimates have fallen from $2.96 to $2.49, a nearly 16% reduction.

Sales Growth Remains Challenged

Winnebago’s growth outlook also remains weak. The company has struggled to generate meaningful sales growth over the last several years, and forecasts suggest that sluggish trend may continue. You can see the decline following the post-covid boom.

This is not surprising given the environment. RVs are highly cyclical products, and demand tends to weaken when interest rates are high and consumers become more cautious. Dealers are also managing inventory carefully, which can pressure wholesale shipments even when long-term interest in outdoor recreation remains intact.

The company’s brands still carry value, but the near-term demand picture remains difficult.

Bottom Line on WGO Stock

Winnebago is a durable company with a strong name in its category, but the stock remains stuck in a difficult setup. Earnings estimates are falling, sales growth is stagnant, margins are pressured and the broader RV cycle remains weak.

The stock is already down sharply from its highs and appears to be hovering near an important support level, but cheap alone is not enough. Until earnings revisions stabilize and demand begins to improve, investors should avoid WGO.

Additional content:

Don't Miss These 2 Energy Stocks Before Q2 Earnings Season Kicks Off

Beginning next week, companies belonging to the oil-energy sector will start reporting second-quarter 2026 earnings. Per our latest Earnings Trends report, the sector is likely to have seen year-over-year earnings growth of 125.9% for the June quarter of this year, supported by the sharp increase in oil prices following the Iran conflict.

With the oil-energy sector remaining the most sought-after, investors should consider the stocks Par Pacific and Patterson-UTI. Before getting into details, let's first analyze the crude pricing environment in the June quarter.

High Q2 Oil Price

To have an idea of how oil prices behaved in the June quarter, let's analyze the commodity prices from the data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”). The average Cushing, OK, WTI spot prices for April, May and June of this year were $100.32 per barrel, $102.13 per barrel and $84.81 per barrel, respectively, per EIA data. Commodity prices were $63.54 per barrel, $62.17 per barrel and $68.17 per barrel, respectively, in April, May and June of 2025, according to the EIA.

Importantly, a constructive oil-price backdrop, backed by the Iran war, is expected to have aided the exploration and production businesses in the June quarter of this year. However, the high crude price is likely to have weighed on refiners in the second quarter, since they buy raw crude to produce final products.

What Lies Ahead?

West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) oil is currently trading below $75 per barrel, according to data from Oilprice.com, significantly down from the more than $100 per barrel mark reached in May this year.

The EIA projects the WTI spot price to average $76.26 per barrel this year, a level that should remain supportive of upstream operations, as many producers have considerably lower breakeven costs. Refiners may also benefit from a more supportive operating backdrop, as crude prices remain well below their recent highs.

2 Stocks to Include in Portfolio: PARR, PTEN

Par Pacific is benefiting from a refining business that remains well-positioned in the current crude-price landscape. Although geopolitical tensions have recently supported crude prices, oil remains well below the highs seen earlier this year. The current price scenario continues to provide refiners like Par Pacific with relatively attractive feedstock costs.

Instead of relying on a single source of crude, PARR has been depending on crude from a variety of sources, comprising U.S. inland oil fields, imported oil delivered by ship and Canadian heavy crude.

Notably, a significant portion of crude oil sources is waterborne, while 22% consists of Canadian heavy oil. While exposed to multiple sources, Par Pacific has the option to switch if the price of one crude oil type rises.

Additionally, having exposure to Canadian heavy oil, which is cheaper than lighter crude, Par Pacific is likely to have been enjoying a cost advantage. In other words, the refining player has been capable of using lower-priced fuel to produce high-value end products, giving it an edge over other refiners and helping it continue its upward trajectory.

Investors should also consider the company’s upcoming earnings report. Par Pacific has not yet announced the date for the release of its second-quarter 2026 results. According to our proprietary model, a company generally needs both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to increase the likelihood of an earnings beat. Although PARR currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% means that our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat this time around. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Patterson-UTI, meanwhile,is expected to continue to gain on the prevailing crude-price scenario. This is because demand for the company’s drilling and completion services will likely remain robust, as the supportive commodity-price backdrop is expected to continue to bolster exploration and production operations. In other words, with increased exploration and production activities, upstream players will hire more drilling and completion services that will, in turn, boost the bottom line of PTEN.

Against this favorable industry backdrop, Patterson-UTI is scheduled to report quarterly earnings after the closing bell on July 29. The chances of PTEN delivering an earnings beat this time around are high as it has an Earnings ESP of +16.19% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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