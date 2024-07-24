Alphabet and Tesla Lead Tech Rout: Investors Reassess AI Frenzy

Wall Street faced a significant setback as the megacap earnings season got off to a disappointing start, raising concerns that the artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy fueling the bull market may be overblown. The S&P 500 () suffered its worst decline since March 2023, with losses most pronounced in the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), which dropped 3%. Alphabet (GOOGL) and Tesla (TSLA) were notable laggards, with Alphabet (GOOG) falling 5% after increasing AI investments and Tesla plunging 10% following a profit miss and a delay in its Robotaxi event.





Treasury yields (TLT) fell, led by shorter maturities, amid calls for the Federal Reserve to lower borrowing costs. The decline in major tech stocks, referred to by some as the "So-So Seven," indicates a potential shift in market sentiment. Market analysts suggest that recent results from Tesla and Alphabet might not be enough to sustain momentum in the tech sector, as investors reassess the revenue potential of AI investments.





Market Overview:





Wall Street hit by disappointing tech earnings; S&P 500 sees largest drop since March 2023.



Alphabet and Tesla shares fall sharply; AI investments under scrutiny.



Concerns rise over market concentration risk and lofty tech valuations.



Key Points:



Treasury yields fall amid calls for Fed rate cuts.



S&P 500 earnings beat estimates by smallest margin since late 2022.



200-day moving average indicates market may be overextended.



Looking Ahead:



Investors reassess AI's revenue potential in tech sector.



Upcoming earnings from major tech companies could impact market sentiment.



Market watching Fed's next moves amid economic uncertainty.



The broader market also showed signs of strain, with second-quarter earnings from S&P 500 companies beating expectations by the smallest margin since late 2022, and sales surprises at their worst in two years. The market's performance has raised concerns about a potential sell-off, as a key technical indicator, the 200-day moving average, suggests a historically stretched market.Corporate highlights included positive news from Texas Instruments, AT&T ( T ), and Pfizer ( PFE ), while Visa ( V ) narrowly missed revenue expectations. Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( BXMT ) announced a dividend cut amid rising defaults, and CrowdStrike ( CRWD ) faced scrutiny after a global IT outage.

