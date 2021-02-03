Alphabet and Amazon: In Defense of Boring Stocks

A lot has been written recently about the long-term significance of a group of Reddit users using Wall Street’s tactics against the establishment, executing short squeezes in stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC). That story has dominated headlines, even in mainstream media, which usually avoids stock stories like the plague. It is fun to watch that and it certainly produces a very satisfying feeling of schadenfreude but, as I wrote on Friday, investors should take care not to read too much into it. History suggests that it is more of a fad than a sea change in the way business is conducted on Wall Street, as disappointing as that sounds.

By contrast, yesterday afternoon saw two events that don’t have anything like the headline value and probably won’t be the topic of late show host monologues, but which actually have far more long-term significance. Both Amazon (AMZN) and Google parent company Alphabet (GOOG:GOOGL) released earnings after yesterday’s close for the quarter that ended in December.

Even within that, though, most media reports concentrated on the fact that Jeff Bezos is to step down as CEO of Amazon. While that has some significance, there are some things that make it less important in terms of the stock than it might immediately appear.

The first is that the transition at Amazon is reminiscent of the Steve Jobs handoff at Apple (AAPL), to Tim Cook in 2011. That was a move that was newsworthy at the time but, looking back, was marked by remarkable continuity and continued strong growth. The new CEO at Amazon, Andy Jassy, is an insider with proven executive capabilities (he has been the head of the massively successful Amazon Web Services) just as Cook was when he got the top job at Apple. And, like Jobs initially, Bezos will still be around, just not as CEO. If anything, moving the high-profile Bezos to a quieter position and replacing him with somebody who is extremely capable but, let’s face it, seems to be pretty boring, could be a very good thing, indeed.

And that’s kind of my point here. Amid all this sensational news: Boring is good.

Given that we have seen record quarter after record quarter from Amazon, another one is positively yawn-inducing. And yet another massive beat of expectations from Google with more huge cash generation is hardly a juicy news story, is it? Where’s the sex, intrigue, or the tale of the little guy’s heroic stance against evil?

There aren’t any. There is just the story of two massive companies becoming even more massive with every quarter, making more money and delivering more value to shareholders, and we are still in the early chapters of that story in both cases.

Google faces some headwinds in terms of regulatory action for sure, but that has been the case for a while, and yet they keep posting great results. They still offer the most popular search product around, are masters at monetizing high user numbers, and have diversified aggressively into areas such as cloud services. That part of the company lost a massive $5.5 billion last year, but when the company as a whole still made over $46 billion after that loss, they can afford it. Investing now in the new business to ensure market share later, when there is a chance that the core search business will be under attack, makes perfect sense. And I haven’t even mentioned the potential in Alphabet’s "other bets."

The prospects for future growth at Amazon are, if anything, even better.

It is easy to look at the chart for AMZN, see all those gains and think that it has to end soon. However, when you look at what is driving that move and where we are in those terms, it is obvious that we are nowhere near the end. Online sales grew rapidly last year as a percentage of total sales in America, but what a lot of people don’t realize is that they still account for only around fifteen percent of total retail sales. There is a lot more growth to come.

I suppose it could be that Amazon will lose out to some other online seller at some point, but the more they invest in logistics and infrastructure, the less likely that looks. There will be small success stories, but the pie is growing fast enough for everyone to profit, and as that pie grows, the profit of the biggest player in the market continues to grow exponentially.

Investing in companies like Alphabet and Amazon may not be sexy or exciting. It may even be boring, but I know that in a year or two from now, I would rather own GOOG and AMZN than I would GME. By all means, have fun with some exciting plays in the market, but for longer-term investments, always remember that boring is good.

