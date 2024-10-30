Alphabet, AMD report Q3 earnings beats: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

Alphabet (GOOGL) upgraded to Buy at Seaport Research on continued advertising momentum

GE Vernova ( GEV upgraded at Daiwa, here’s why

upgraded at Daiwa, here’s why Bernstein cuts Boeing ( BA to Market Perform, skeptical it can outperform

to Market Perform, skeptical it can outperform Qorvo downgraded by no less than three firms after September quarter report

Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma ( WSM on deteriorating trends

3. AROUND THE WEB:

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was up 197.16, or 0.47%, to 42,430.21, the Nasdaq was up 34.11, or 0.18%, to 18,746.85, and the S&P 500 was up 14.99, or 0.26%, to 5,847.91.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on META:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.