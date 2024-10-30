News & Insights

Alphabet, AMD report Q3 earnings beats: Morning Buzz

October 30, 2024 — 12:15 pm EDT

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) upgraded to Buy at Seaport Research on continued advertising momentum
  • GE Vernova (GEV) upgraded at Daiwa, here’s why
  • Bernstein cuts Boeing (BA) to Market Perform, skeptical it can outperform
  • Qorvo downgraded by no less than three firms after September quarter report
  • Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma (WSM) on deteriorating trends

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • Meta’s (META) director of public policy for Southeast Asia criticized Malaysia’s plan to require social media platforms to apply for a regulatory license by January, Reuters says
  • Shopify (SHOP) says it has lured hundreds of Salesforce (CRM) clients and is encouraging other companies to join the “mass migration,” Bloomberg reports
  • TSMC (TSM) has suspended shipments of chips to at least two chip developers over suspicions they were trying to circumvent U.S. export controls on Huawei, Nikkei says
  • Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone exports from India rose 33% year-over-year to roughly $6B in the six months through September 2024, putting 2025 exports on track to pass fiscal 2024’s $10B, Bloomberg reports
  • The European Union is set to launch an investigation into PDD Holdings’ (PDD) Temu over concerns it is failing to curb the sale of illegal products online, Bloomberg says

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was up 197.16, or 0.47%, to 42,430.21, the Nasdaq was up 34.11, or 0.18%, to 18,746.85, and the S&P 500 was up 14.99, or 0.26%, to 5,847.91.

