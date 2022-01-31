Alphabet: What do Website Visits Indicate Ahead of Q4 Earnings?

The internet behemoth Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will reveal its fourth-quarter 2021 results on February 1.

The sale of internet advertising accounts for the majority of the company's revenue. Content on Google Play, YouTube, and Google Cloud also generate revenues for Alphabet. Moreover, the company receives money from the sales of its devices on the Google Store.

Thus, a higher monthly visit count equals more ad clicks and, as a result, more advertising revenue for Google. Furthermore, the more virtual visitors to Google's various shopping and entertainment websites, the greater the company's potential earnings.

Therefore, we used TipRanks' new tool, which tracks quarterly website visitors, to learn more about Alphabet's performance ahead of the fourth quarter.

The graph below illustrates a declining trend in total estimated visitors to Alphabet's core platform, google.com. More particularly, we see that total visits to google.com decreased by 5.5% sequentially to 137 billion in the fourth quarter.

Also, on a year-over-year basis, Google's total quarterly visits are down 16.96% in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020.

We were also able to track visitor trends across other Alphabet websites, allowing us to better analyze the company's overall Q4 performance.

We saw that Alphabet continues to reap the benefits of the digital ad boom. The total estimated website visits to ads.google.com increased by 6.7% sequentially to 49.6 million in the fourth quarter. The increase in website visitors indicates that the firm should report high advertising revenues in the fourth quarter. Also, the anticipated website visits to store.google.com climbed 23.3% sequentially to 68.5 million.

Then, in Q4, Google Play also seems to be a winner. The number of visits to play.google.com increased 1.53% sequentially to 1.2 billion in the same time period. Strong demand for the company's hardware items, as well as games and apps, is reflected in the growth in monthly users. The company's expanded e-commerce activities could help it generate high hardware revenue in Q4.

On a less positive note, Alphabet’s online video platform, Youtube, witnessed a sequential drop in total estimated visits to youtube.com by 23.6%. Furthermore, the trend in Google Cloud website visits does not appear to be promising. Total estimated visits to cloud.google.com decreased by 12.4% sequentially to 17.8 million in Q4.

The monthly user data suggest that Youtube and cloud revenues could be sluggish in the upcoming quarter. The drop might be due to the fact that people are no longer confined to their houses, and as a result, they may not use YouTube as regularly as they used to.

To summarize, the overall expected visits to Alphabet’s various domains imply that the company should record respectable, if not strong, profitability in the upcoming quarter.

Experts’ Take

Ahead of Alphabet’s upcoming earnings release, Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet and a price target of $3,660 per share.

Though White anticipates Alphabet's ad growth to slow, he believes that the company's forthcoming Q4 earnings will benefit from the "digital ad trend" and cloud strength. Nonetheless, he expects antitrust investigations to continue apace.

Alphabet also has a Strong Buy rating from Wall Street analysts, with 15 unanimous Buys. The Alphabet stock projections indicate an average price target of $3,433.67, suggesting a possible 12-month upside of 28.8%.

