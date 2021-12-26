Alphabet: Negative Trends in High-Quality Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly-owned subsidiary. Google accounts for 99% of Alphabet's revenue, due to the substantial revenue it generates from online ads. Google's other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud services fees and other licensing revenue. Google also sells hardware products like Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart homes products, which include Nest and Google Home.

Google is the leading search engine worldwide and shares of Alphabet have outperformed in 2021, with gains of 67.0%. GOOGL stock has among all other FAANG stocks the highest yearly gains. I am bullish on GOOGL stock. Is it among the Top Analysts' picks for 2002?

Alphabet Business News

Alphabet recently announced several positive catalysts. In 2021, Alphabet has expanded its infrastructure with new cloud regions around the world strengthening its Google Cloud Platform. New regions include Warsaw (Poland), Delhi NCR (India), Melbourne (Australia), and Toronto (Canada). According to the firm, it operates the cleanest cloud in the industry, as this internet giant became the first company of its size to go carbon neutral, in 2007. Furthermore, Alphabet has a strong focus on ESG investing and was the first major company to match 100% of its electricity consumption with renewable energy, starting in 2017 and every year since then. The goal now is to achieve carbon-free energy by the year 2030.

Additionally, on December 19, 2021, Alphabet announced it had reached an agreement with Disney (DIS) to return their content to YouTube TV, while at the same continuing a $64.99 monthly price for YouTube TV members. That represented a turn-around, as two days earlier, Alphabet had announced that despite efforts, this agreement had not been reached.

Also, Alphabet announced that Waymo, which is Google’s self-driving car technology, has expanded its partnership with UPS (UPS) to autonomous freight movement with Class 8 trucks.

Alphabet Third Quarter 2021 Results

The good news about GOOGL stock earnings for Q3 2021 was a beat on EPS and revenue.

Earnings per share of $27.99 were higher than the $23.48 per share Refinitiv estimate. The revenue of $65.12 billion was also higher than the Refinitiv estimate of $63.34 billion.

The advertising business for Google continues to be strong. Google’s advertising revenue increased 43% to $53.13 billion, compared to $37.1 billion in the same period last year. YouTube ads rose to $7.21 billion, compared to $5.04 billion a year ago.

On the negative side of news, YouTube advertising revenue reported was $7.20 billion, lower than the $7.4 billion expected. Google Cloud's revenue of $4.99 billion was also weaker than anticipated, as the estimate was $5.07 billion.

Moreover, traffic acquisition costs (TAC) reported were $11.50 billion higher than the estimate of $11.16 billion. If these costs continue to increase, then Alphabet’s profit margins will be negatively impacted.

Furthermore, in its segment operating results, Alphabet reported an operating loss both for Google Cloud and Other Bets.

Philipp Schindler, Google’s chief business officer acknowledged the company's downsides, stating, “We continue to see a lot of unevenness,” and, “It’s clear that uncertainty is the new normal,” referring to the pandemic.

On the other hand, a very positive catalyst for the intrinsic value of the GOOGL stock is that Alphabet announced that in Q3 2021 it had repurchased 4.6 million aggregate shares for $12.6 billion. The majority of these share repurchases were for Class C stock.

Key Metrics Negative Trends

On annual basis, Alphabet has reported declining sales growth in 2019 and 2020, of 17.85% and 12.98%, respectively. In 2018, sales growth was 23.36%. Gross income growth has also declined in 2019 and 2020. The same trend applies to EBITDA growth.

I argue, though, that Alphabet has a strong balance sheet, with a 3-year consecutive EPS diluted growth, and a very strong rebound in free cash flow in 2019 and 2020. Alphabet is diversifying its revenue generation with business areas such as cloud computing and consumer hardware; plus, artificial intelligence and YouTube hold a lot of potential for additional monetization solutions.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Alphabet has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on twenty-six Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Alphabet forecast of $3,368.75 implies a 14.65% upside potential.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.