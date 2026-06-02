Alpha Wave Global Reduces RadNet Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Alpha Wave Global LP sold 63,147 shares of RadNet (RDNT)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $11.90 million, reflecting both trading and price movement

Transaction represented approximately 0.55% of Alpha Wave Global’s 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade holding: 478,304 shares valued at $26.73 million

RadNet now accounts for 3.38% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Alpha Wave Global, LP reduced its RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) position by 63,147 shares in the first quarter. The estimated value of this trade is approximately $4.31 million based on the period’s average closing price. The fund’s quarter-end stake was 478,304 shares, with a reported value of $26.73 million.

What else to know

Alpha Wave Global, LP reduced its exposure to RadNet and the position now represents 3.38% of its 13F AUM.

Top holding after the filing:

NASDAQ:LENZ: $33.05 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, RadNet shares were priced at $52.98, down 12.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 38.9 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.14 billion Net Income (TTM) $-14.19 million Price (as of market close 2026-05-13) $52.98 One-Year Price Change -12.47%

Company Snapshot

RadNet, Inc. is a leading provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States, operating a large network of imaging centers and leveraging advanced technology to enhance radiology workflows. The company combines traditional imaging services with proprietary IT and artificial intelligence solutions, supporting both clinical efficiency and diagnostic accuracy. RadNet's scale, diversified service offerings, and ongoing investment in AI-driven innovation position it as a key player in the evolving medical diagnostics sector.

RadNet Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, CT, PET, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, and related procedures, as well as AI-driven software solutions for radiology. It operates a network of imaging centers and generates revenue primarily through patient imaging services and the development and sale of diagnostic imaging IT systems and AI products.

RadNet Inc. serves referring physicians, healthcare systems, and patients across multiple U.S. states, focusing on outpatient care and enterprise imaging solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

RadNet combines one of the country’s largest outpatient imaging networks with DeepHealth, its AI-enabled radiology workflow and screening platform. The imaging-center business remains the foundation, driven by patient volume, demand for advanced imaging, health-system partnerships, and center-level efficiency. DeepHealth adds a higher-growth digital layer, but it still has to prove that rapid revenue growth can turn into scalable profit.

RadNet’s first quarter results reinforce the investment case for its imaging network. Revenue increased 22.1% to $575.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA rose 36.3% to $63.3 million, driven by higher advanced imaging volumes across MRI, CT, and PET/CT. Digital Health’s ARR grew to $96.9 million, though segment profitability declined due to infrastructure investments supporting a larger sales pipeline.

In the near term, investors should focus on RadNet’s execution in imaging. Sustained growth depends on advanced imaging volume, center productivity, and health-system partnerships. The longer-term opportunity is where DeepHealth becoming a larger recurring-revenue contributor without requiring disproportionate investment from the core imaging business.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing and QXO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.