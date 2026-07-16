Alpha Treats Immunocompromised CSCC Patient With Alpha DaRT In Clinical First Via ADMIRE Study

(RTTNews) - Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS), an oncology therapeutics company, on Thursday announced the successful treatment of the first immunocompromised patient in the ADMIRE trial evaluating intratumoral Alpha DaRT in treating recurrent cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is an investigational therapy designed to enable intratumoral treatment of solid tumors by placing sources directly into the tumor, where they release short-lived therapeutic particles that disperse locally to destroy the tumor.

Immunosuppression is a common risk factor in patients of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), resulting from organ transplantation, hematological malignancies like chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), or long-term treatments for autoimmune diseases. An estimated 17 million people live with immunosuppression in the U.S. alone.

However, current treatments for the disorder are confined to surgical excision or radiation therapies, which compromise immunity. To further complicate matters, immunocompromised patients are often excluded from clinical trials testing cSCC therapies.

The company's technique offered a solution to this significant issue by delivering a local and direct intratumoral dose of Alpha DaRT, and observing its efficacy.

The ADMIRE trial is a multi-center, open-label, single arm study that plans to enroll up to 28 patients across 8 testing sites in the U.S. Patients of cSCC who have been immunocompromised due to a primary or secondary immunodeficiency will be dosed with Alpha DaRT in a single session. The primary endpoint is set at the objective response rate (ORR) based on the RECIST v1.1 criteria, which measures lesion size reduction over 12 months of follow-up.

DRTS is currently trading at $12.22, down 1.93%.

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