Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Q2 Revenue Jumps 7%

Key Points Earnings per share (GAAP) for Q2 2025 beat estimates, with a net loss of $0.07 per share compared to the expected loss of $0.10.

Revenue (GAAP) grew 7% year over year to $10.3 million, surpassing analyst projections.

Gross margin (GAAP) expanded to 38.7%, reflecting manufacturing efficiency and better cost control.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO), a specialist in custom bioprocess solutions for the life sciences sector, released its results on August 7, 2025. The most important news: Revenue (GAAP) rose by 7%, reaching $10.3 million, and net loss per share (GAAP) narrowed to $0.07, both of which (GAAP) surpassed market expectations. Analysts had forecast a $0.10 loss per share (GAAP) and $10.3 million in GAAP revenue. The quarter featured positive developments in margin expansion and operational efficiency, signaling ongoing improvement, although the company continued to report net losses.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.07) ($0.10) ($0.13) 46.2% Revenue $10.3 million N/A $9.6 million 7.3% Gross Margin 38.7% 29.2% 9.5 pp Adjusted EBITDA ($0.8 million) ($2.6 million) 69.2% Free Cash Flow ($2.3 million) ($3.0 million) -23.3%

Business Overview and Success Factors

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) provides highly customized reagents and solutions for researchers and developers in the biotechnology, pharma, and diagnostics fields. The company manufactures products such as custom research-use-only media, buffers, and components used in key segments of life sciences including cell and gene therapies, mRNA vaccines, and molecular diagnostics.

A core focus for the company is its rapid production capability. Teknova is able to deliver made-to-order formulations in a matter of weeks—much faster than traditional suppliers—which helps retain customers operating on tight development timelines. The business model emphasizes long-term integration into customers’ workflows. Once validated, these custom formulations often generate recurring revenue as they become embedded in clients’ manufacturing or research pipelines. Key success factors include customization, speed, integration, customer retention, and skillful management of supplier dependencies, since a large portion of raw material purchases come from just a handful of suppliers.

Quarterly Developments and Financial Performance

Revenue (GAAP) rose by 7.0% compared to the prior year. The main driver was the Clinical Solutions segment, which provides custom and good manufacturing practice (GMP)-grade components for diagnostics and therapy manufacturing. Clinical Solutions revenue jumped 32% year over year, rebounding after a weak start to the year. Revenue in the Lab Essentials segment, spanning core catalog and research-use-only formulations, increased 2% from the prior year. While modest, this growth came after a higher rate in Q1 2025, reflecting both stabilization and the possible impact of one-off orders earlier in the year.

The company’s gross margin (GAAP) expanded significantly to 38.7%, up from 29.2% in the comparable period last year. This improvement in gross margin, one of the largest margin increases in recent periods, was attributed to gains in manufacturing efficiency and higher revenue levels. Operating expenses declined, partly due to lower insurance and facility costs, contributing to an improved net loss. Adjusted EBITDA—a non-GAAP measure used by management to track core profitability—showed a narrower deficit compared to the same period last year.

During the quarter, Teknova launched an expanded partnership with Pluristics, gaining exclusive manufacturing and resale rights for the Flurry Freeze cryopreservation reagent product line in the United States and Canada. Cryopreservation reagents are used to preserve cell samples during storage and transportation, playing a crucial role in workflows for cell therapy and stem cell research. While the product launch caters to existing customer needs, management does not expect this collaboration to materially affect financial performance in 2025; contributions are expected to grow in later years.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) remained negative but improved versus the same quarter last year. Both inventory levels and accounts receivable increased. The company ended the quarter with $24.0 million in cash and short-term investments, compared to $13.2 million in total borrowings, leaving it with a net cash position. Management believes available liquidity will support ongoing growth plans unless business fundamentals deteriorate.

Product Segments and Execution Highlights

Lab Essentials products are largely catalog and custom research-use-only media and buffer solutions, sold to a broad base of academic labs, biopharma, and diagnostics companies. This segment supplies the majority of the company’s revenue. The recent quarter’s modest growth followed a stronger performance earlier in the year. Management cited that, despite moderation, Lab Essentials delivers revenue stability from a high-retention customer base.

Clinical Solutions, which includes custom and GMP-grade reagents made for clinical diagnostics and advanced therapies, is more volatile but showed stronger growth. This was seen as a recovery from order timing issues in the earlier quarter. Integration into clinical customer workflows is important here, as these products are validated for use in critical diagnostic tests or therapeutic manufacturing workflows. Once validated, replacement purchases are likely over the long term, supporting recurring revenue. The company cited an increase in the number of clinical customers purchasing more than $5,000 annually—from 13 in 2020 to 48 in 2024. The Other segment, which contributes the smallest portion of revenue, saw only marginal changes.

The updated partnership with Pluristics brought Flurry Freeze cryopreservation products into Teknova’s lineup. These reagents are designed for the storage of cellular material, particularly for cell therapy manufacturing, and feature a proprietary low-viscosity formula that simplifies processing in large-scale workflows. Industry feedback and initial market response were described as positive, though meaningful financial benefits are expected to appear over a longer time horizon. No one-time or non-recurring financial impacts related to the partnership were reported for this period.

Supplier concentration remains a risk. Teknova sources a large portion of its critical raw materials from a small number of suppliers. While the company managed to avoid major issues this period, management identified this dependence as a point of vigilance, especially in the current economic and supply chain environment. The company does not pay a dividend, so shareholders do not have any income from regular distributions this quarter.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Priorities

Management reaffirmed its revenue outlook of $39–$42 million for FY2025. The company also reiterated its expectation of free cash outflow (non-GAAP) below $12 million for FY2025, signaling ongoing focus on cost control and cash management.

No changes to guidance were introduced this quarter. Management described an anticipated path toward profitability at higher annual revenue levels, noting that positive adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is not expected until revenue reaches approximately $50–$55 million annually. Investors and observers should continue to monitor order timing in Clinical Solutions, any recurring growth in Lab Essentials, margin stability, and developments in the company’s supply chain.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

