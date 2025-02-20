Alpha Teknova, Inc. Scheduled to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 4, 2025

Alpha Teknova will report its Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 4, 2025.

Alpha Teknova, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, on March 4, 2025, after market close. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 5 p.m. Eastern Time, where participants can register for access. Teknova, a supplier of critical reagents for therapies, vaccines, and diagnostics, highlighted its commitment to enhancing the life sciences industry through innovative manufacturing and customizable solutions. The company is based in Hollister, California, and utilizes a modular manufacturing platform for efficient production.

Announcement of the upcoming financial results indicates a commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

The scheduled webcast and conference call provide an opportunity for investors and analysts to gain insights into the company's performance and future outlook.

Highlighting the company's innovative manufacturing capabilities emphasizes Teknova's role as a key player in the life sciences industry.

Complete customization of solutions signals Teknova's adaptability to customer needs, potentially broadening its market appeal and customer base.

When will Teknova announce its financial results?

Teknova will report its financial results on March 4, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Teknova conference call?

The Teknova conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on March 4, 2025.

How can I access the Teknova webcast?

The live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Teknova website or via a provided link.

Will the Teknova webcast be available for replay?

Yes, the webcast will be available for replay on Teknova’s website about two hours after the event.

What does Teknova specialize in?

Teknova specializes in producing critical reagents for life sciences, supporting therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

HOLLISTER, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, following the close of market.





Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the live webcast, listeners can log onto the call from the





Investor Relations





section of the Teknova website or by using this





link





. If you would like to participate in the call, please register for the webcast





here





to receive a unique PIN number and dial-in information. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.







About Teknova







Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel breakthroughs that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in molecular diagnostics, synthetic biology, and emerging therapeutic modalities. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 180,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of next-generation therapies.







Investor Contact







Matt Lowell





Chief Financial Officer









matt.lowell@teknova.com









+1 831-637-1100







Media Contact







Jennifer Henry





Senior Vice President, Marketing









jenn.henry@teknova.com









+1 831-313-1259



