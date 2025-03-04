Alpha Teknova, Inc. Reports 3% Revenue Growth for 2024 and Provides 2025 Guidance of $39-42 Million

Alpha Teknova reported 2024 revenue of $37.7 million, with a 3% year-over-year increase, and provided 2025 guidance of $39-42 million.

Alpha Teknova, Inc. reported a total revenue of $37.7 million for the full year 2024, marking a 3% increase from 2023, with fourth quarter revenue reaching $9.3 million, up 18% year-over-year. The company attributed this growth to new clinical customers, improved operational efficiency, and effective expense management. Teknova's 2025 revenue guidance is projected between $39 million and $42 million, with expectations of a free cash outflow of less than $12 million. Despite a net loss of $26.7 million for 2024, which was an improvement from the previous year's loss, the company highlighted a 110% increase in Clinical Solutions revenue and effective cost controls as key contributors to its financial performance.

Potential Positives

Full year 2024 revenue of $37.7 million represents a 3% year-over-year increase, indicating stability and slight growth in a challenging market.

Fourth quarter 2024 revenue grew 18% compared to the same quarter in the previous year, showcasing strong demand for Teknova's products.

The company achieved a 41% annual growth in the number of Clinical Solutions customers in 2024, reflecting successful customer acquisition and market expansion.

2025 revenue guidance of $39-42 million suggests continued growth potential, providing positive expectations for investors and stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

Free Cash Flow for the full year 2024 was negative $13.5 million, indicating ongoing cash flow issues despite improvements compared to the previous year.

Gross profit for 2024 decreased to $7.2 million from $10.3 million in 2023, and gross margin dropped substantially from 28.1% to 19.2%, reflecting increased operational inefficiencies.

The net loss for 2024 was $26.7 million, although it improved from $36.8 million in 2023, it still indicates significant ongoing financial challenges for the company.

FAQ

What is Alpha Teknova's total revenue for 2024?

Alpha Teknova's total revenue for 2024 was $37.7 million, reflecting a 3% increase from the previous year.

How much did Teknova's revenue grow in Q4 2024?

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Teknova's revenue grew by 18%, reaching $9.3 million compared to the prior year quarter.

What is Teknova's revenue guidance for 2025?

Teknova projects revenue between $39 million and $42 million for the fiscal year 2025.

What factors contributed to Teknova's 2024 financial performance?

Key factors include new clinical customers, improved operational efficiency, and effective expense management throughout 2024.

What was Teknova's free cash flow in 2024?

For 2024, Teknova reported a free cash outflow of negative $13.5 million, a significant improvement from the prior year.

Full year 2024 total revenue was $37.7 million, up 3% year-over-year and in line with guidance









Fourth quarter 2024 total revenue was $9.3 million, up 18% over the same quarter prior year









Company provides 2025 revenue guidance of $39-42 million







HOLLISTER, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“I am very proud of our execution in 2024, across-the-board,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and Chief Executive Officer at Teknova. “We brought in new clinical customers, improved operational efficiency, and managed expenses while, once again, navigating a dynamic market environment. We believe the combination of the diversity of our catalog research reagents that serve the broader life science community and our custom research- and clinical-grade reagents that support a growing number of novel therapies, now more than ever, positions Teknova for long-term sustainable growth.”





Matt Lowell, Teknova’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “We delivered strong financial results in 2024 compared to 2023, including a return to top line growth and a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA and free cash outflow. These outcomes are due to cost savings enacted throughout the year and good stewardship of our capital. Based on our 2025 revenue guidance of $39-42 million, we anticipate full-year free cash outflow of less than $12 million,” he explained.







Corporate and Financial Updates









Amended and extended credit facility with new maturity date in March 2030 and no scheduled principal repayments until April 2028













Revenue for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024





















For the Three Months Ended









December 31,

















For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

















(Dollars in thousands)













2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Lab Essentials









$





6,818













$





6,688













$





28,883













$





28,800













Clinical Solutions













1,850

















879

















7,097

















6,738













Other













597

















300

















1,765

















1,146













Total revenue









$





9,265













$





7,867













$





37,745













$





36,684



















Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results







Total revenue for the fourth quarter 2024 was $9.3 million, up 18% compared to $7.9 million in the fourth quarter 2023. Lab Essentials revenue was $6.8 million in the fourth quarter 2024, up 2% compared to $6.7 million in the fourth quarter 2023. Clinical Solutions revenue was $1.9 million in the fourth quarter 2024, up 110% compared to $0.9 million in the fourth quarter 2023.





Gross profit for the fourth quarter 2024 was $2.1 million, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter 2023. Gross margin for the fourth quarter 2024 was 23.0%, compared to 17.0% in the fourth quarter 2023. The increase in gross profit percentage was primarily driven by higher Clinical Solutions revenue coupled with reduced headcount, partially offset by increased overhead costs.





Operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2024 were $7.8 million, compared to $12.2 million in the fourth quarter 2023. Excluding the non-recurring charges of $0.3 million related to a loss contingency accrual and the non-cash tradename impairment charge of $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, operating expenses were down $2.0 million. The decrease was driven primarily by reduced headcount and spending, in particular on professional fees.





Net loss for the fourth quarter 2024 was $5.7 million, or negative $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $10.7 million, or negative $0.26 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2024 was negative $3.2 million, compared to negative $6.0 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Free Cash Flow was negative $1.5 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to negative $3.2 million for the fourth quarter 2023. A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.







Full Year 2024 Financial Results







Total revenue was $37.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 (“2024”), a 3% increase from $36.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 (“2023”). Lab Essentials revenue was $28.9 million in 2024, largely unchanged from $28.8 million in 2023. Clinical Solutions revenue was $7.1 million, up 5% compared to $6.7 million in 2023.





Gross profit for 2024 was $7.2 million, compared to $10.3 million in 2023. Gross margin for 2024 was 19.2%, compared to 28.1% in 2023. The decrease in gross profit percentage was attributable to a $2.8 million non-recurring, non-cash charge related to the disposal of expired inventory and write down of excess inventory created in the second half of 2022 when we increased production in anticipation of persistent high demand. Excluding this $2.8 million charge, gross margin would have been 26.5% in 2024. The decrease in gross profit was also driven by increased overhead costs, largely depreciation expense following the completion of our new manufacturing facility in 2023, which were partially offset by reduced headcount in 2024.





Operating expenses for 2024 were $33.4 million, compared to $45.9 million in 2023. Excluding non-recurring charges of $1.4 million in 2024 and $5.8 million in 2023, operating expenses decreased $8.1 million. The decrease was driven by reduced headcount and spending, primarily on professional fees and insurance, partially offset by increased stock-based compensation expense related to the stock option repricing as well as facility costs.





Net loss for 2024 was $26.7 million, or negative $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $36.8 million, or negative $1.16 per diluted share, for 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was negative $14.5 million, compared to negative $19.8 million for 2023. Excluding the $2.8 million inventory charge, Adjusted EBITDA would have been negative $11.7 million for 2024. Free Cash Flow was negative $13.5 million for 2024, compared to negative $26.7 million for 2023. A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.







2025 Outlook







Teknova anticipates total revenue of $39 million to $42 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 (“2025”). The Company also anticipates free cash outflow of less than $12 million for 2025.







Upcoming Investor Conference Attendance







TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, MA)





Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 1:10 p.m. ET





KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum (Virtual)





Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. ET







Conference Call and Webcast







Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the live webcast, listeners can log onto the call from the





Investor Relations





section of the Teknova website or by using this





link





. If you would like to participate in the call, please register for the webcast





here





to receive a unique PIN number and dial-in information. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.







About Teknova







Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel breakthroughs that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in molecular diagnostics, synthetic biology, and emerging therapeutic modalities. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 180,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of next-generation therapies.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Teknova uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the performance of its business and the effectiveness of its business strategies: (a) Adjusted EBITDA and (b) Free Cash Flow.





Teknova defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for interest income (expense), net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA reflects further adjustments to eliminate the impact of certain items, including certain non-cash and other items that Teknova does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance.





Teknova defines Free Cash Flow as cash used in operating activities plus purchases of property, plant, and equipment. Beginning with 2025 financial periods, Teknova will be redefining Free Cash Flow as cash used in operating activities plus cash used in investing activities.





Teknova provides Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in this press release because Teknova believes that analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use these measures to evaluate companies in Teknova’s industry and that such measures facilitate comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Teknova also believes such measures are helpful in highlighting trends in Teknova’s operating results because they exclude items that are not indicative of Teknova’s core operating performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by Teknova may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.





A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Teknova’s anticipated total revenue, including our expectations for 2025 revenue and free cash outflow guidance, and other statements about Teknova’s business prospects, including about Teknova’s profitability, strategy of managing operating expenses, and long-term growth strategy. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Teknova’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the fact that the Company’s fourth quarter and year-end financial closing procedures, annual accounting procedures and adjustments, and annual audit of its financial statements are not yet complete; demand for Teknova’s products (including the potential delay to or pausing of customer orders); Teknova’s assessment of fundamental indicators of future demand across its target customer base; Teknova’s cash flows and revenue growth rate; Teknova’s supply chain, sourcing, manufacturing, and warehousing; inventory management; risks related to global economic and marketplace uncertainties, including those related to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; reliance on a limited number of customers for a high percentage of Teknova’s revenue; potential acquisitions and integration of other companies; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Teknova’s most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Teknova’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although Teknova believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, Teknova does not know whether its expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by Teknova on its website or otherwise. Teknova does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







Investor Contact







Matt Lowell





Chief Financial Officer





matt.lowell@teknova.com





+1 831-637-1100







Media Contact







Jennifer Henry





Senior Vice President, Marketing





jenn.henry@teknova.com





+1 831-313-1259



























ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.









Condensed Statements of Operations









(Unaudited)









(In thousands, except share and per share data)





























For the Three Months Ended









December 31,

















For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Revenue









$





9,265













$





7,867













$





37,745













$





36,684













Cost of sales













7,137

















6,532

















30,514

















26,388













Gross profit













2,128

















1,335

















7,231

















10,296













Operating expenses:

























































Research and development













594

















1,311

















2,759

















5,567













Sales and marketing













1,557

















2,401

















6,320

















9,330













General and administrative













5,318

















6,024

















23,150

















25,450













Amortization of intangible assets













287

















288

















1,148

















1,148













Tradename impairment













—

















2,169

















—

















2,169













Long-lived assets impairment













—

















—

















—

















2,195













Total operating expenses













7,756

















12,193

















33,377

















45,859













Loss from operations













(5,628





)













(10,858





)













(26,146





)













(35,563





)









Other expenses, net

























































Interest (expense) income, net













(129





)













173

















(687





)













(833





)









Other (expense) income, net













—

















(275





)













—

















142













Loss on extinguishment of debt













—

















—

















—

















(824





)









Total other expenses, net













(129





)













(102





)













(687





)













(1,515





)









Loss before income taxes













(5,757





)













(10,960





)













(26,833





)













(37,078





)









Benefit from income taxes













(38





)













(304





)













(88





)













(298





)









Net loss









$





(5,719





)









$





(10,656





)









$





(26,745





)









$





(36,780





)









Net loss per share—basic and diluted









$





(0.11





)









$





(0.26





)









$





(0.57





)









$





(1.16





)









Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share—basic and diluted













53,374,839

















40,750,760

















46,745,905

















31,819,776



































ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.









Condensed Balance Sheets









(Unaudited)









(In thousands)





























As of December 31,

















As of December 31,

























2024

















2023

















ASSETS



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





3,708













$





28,484













Short-term investments, held -to-maturity













26,688

















—













Accounts receivable, net













4,312

















3,948













Inventories, net













6,801

















11,594













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













1,267

















1,634













Total current assets













42,776

















45,660













Property, plant, and equipment, net













45,753

















50,364













Operating right-of-use lease assets













15,767

















16,472













Intangible assets, net













13,091

















14,239













Other non-current assets













1,382

















1,852













Total assets









$





118,769













$





128,587















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





825













$





1,493













Accrued liabilities













4,541

















5,579













Current portion of operating lease liabilities













1,800

















1,803













Current portion of long-term debt













4,045

















—













Total current liabilities













11,211

















8,875













Deferred tax liabilities













827

















919













Other accrued liabilities













10

















102













Long-term debt, net













9,443

















13,251













Long-term operating lease liabilities













14,884

















15,404













Total liabilities













36,375

















38,551













Stockholders’ equity:

































Preferred stock













—

















—













Common stock













1

















—













Additional paid-in capital













200,924

















181,822













Accumulated deficit













(118,531





)













(91,786





)









Total stockholders’ equity













82,394

















90,036













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





118,769













$





128,587



































ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.









Condensed Statements of Cash Flows









(Unaudited)









(In thousands)





























For the Three Months Ended









December 31,

















For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Operating activities:



























































Net loss









$





(5,719





)









$





(10,656





)









$





(26,745





)









$





(36,780





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

























































Bad debt expense













69

















—

















130

















21













Inventory reserve













314

















193

















4,549

















323













Depreciation and amortization













1,645

















1,611

















6,578

















5,660













Stock-based compensation













766

















1,022

















3,666

















4,137













Deferred taxes













(40





)













(309





)













(92





)













(304





)









Accrued interest income on short-term investments













49

















—

















(69





)













—













Amortization of discount on short-term investments













(344





)













—

















(344





)













—













Amortization of debt financing costs













103

















83

















394

















498













Non-cash lease expense













42

















51

















182

















137













Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment













184

















52

















233

















57













Tradename impairment













—

















2,169

















—

















2,169













Long-lived assets impairment













—

















—

















—

















2,195













Loss on extinguishment of debt













—

















—

















—

















824













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























































Accounts receivable













224

















1,013

















(494





)













292













Inventories













559

















(319





)













244

















330













Income taxes receivable













—

















—

















—

















22













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













925

















825

















(18





)













131













Other non-current assets













136

















100

















470

















400













Accounts payable













(164





)













175

















(594





)













(773





)









Accrued liabilities













335

















1,121

















(389





)













1,936













Other













(20





)













(23





)













(92





)













(89





)









Cash used in operating activities













(936





)













(2,892





)













(12,391





)













(18,814





)











Investing activities:



























































Purchases of short-term investments













(4,847





)













—

















(30,275





)













—













Maturities of short-term investments













4,000

















—

















4,000

















—













Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment













—

















197

















125













197













Purchases of property, plant, and equipment













(567





)













(312





)













(1,125





)













(7,934





)









Cash used in investing activities













(1,414





)













(115





)













(27,275





)













(7,737





)











Financing activities:



























































Proceeds from equity financing, net













—

















(412





)













15,104

















22,503













Repayment of long-term debt













—

















—

















—

















(10,000





)









Proceeds from financed insurance premiums













—

















—

















385

















1,004













Repayment of financed insurance premiums













(166





)













(300





)













(738





)













(594





)









Payment of debt issuance costs













—

















(23





)













(25





)













(47





)









Payment of at-the-market facility costs













—

















—

















—

















(395





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options













25

















—

















29

















76













Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan













54

















114

















135

















252













Cash (used in) provided by financing activities













(87





)













(621





)













14,890

















12,799













Change in cash and cash equivalents













(2,437





)













(3,628





)













(24,776





)













(13,752





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













6,145

















32,112

















28,484

















42,236













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





3,708













$





28,484













$





3,708













$





28,484



































ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures









(Unaudited)









(In thousands)





























For the Three Months Ended









December 31,

















For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Net loss – as reported









$





(5,719





)









$





(10,656





)









$





(26,745





)









$





(36,780





)









Add back:

























































Interest (expense) income, net













(129





)













173

















(687





)













(833





)









Benefit from income taxes













(38





)













(304





)













(88





)













(298





)









Depreciation expense













1,358

















1,323

















5,430

















4,512













Amortization of intangible assets













287

















288

















1,148

















1,148















EBITDA













$









(3,983









)













$









(9,522









)













$









(19,568









)













$









(30,585









)











Other and non-recurring expenses:

























































Stock-based compensation expense













766

















1,022

















3,666

















4,137













Severance pay and other termination benefits













—

















—

















1,287

















725













Tradename impairment













—

















2,169

















—

















2,169













Long-lived assets impairment













—

















—

















—

















2,195













Loss on extinguishment of debt













—

















—

















—

















824













Write-off of ATM Facility costs













—

















—

















—

















395













Loss contingency













—

















300

















73

















300















Adjusted EBITDA













$









(3,217









)













$









(6,031









)













$









(14,542









)













$









(19,840









)

































For the Three Months Ended









December 31,

















For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Cash used in operating activities









$





(936





)









$





(2,892





)









$





(12,391





)









$





(18,814





)









Purchases of property, plant, and equipment













(567





)













(312





)













(1,125





)













(7,934





)











Free Cash Flow













$









(1,503









)













$









(3,204









)













$









(13,516









)













$









(26,748









)



















































































