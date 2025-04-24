Alpha Teknova, Inc. to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Alpha Teknova will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, including a webcast at 5 p.m. ET.

Full Release



HOLLISTER, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, following the close of market.





Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025, beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the live webcast, listeners can log onto the call from the



Investor Relations



section of the Teknova website or by using this



link



. If you would like to participate in the call, please register for the webcast



here



to receive a unique PIN number and dial-in information. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.







About Teknova







Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel breakthroughs that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in molecular diagnostics, synthetic biology, and emerging therapeutic modalities. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 180,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of next-generation therapies.







Investor Contact







Matt Lowell





Chief Financial Officer









matt.lowell@teknova.com









+1 831-637-1100







Media Contact







Jennifer Henry





Senior Vice President, Marketing









jenn.henry@teknova.com









+1 831-313-1259





This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.