Alpha Teknova, Inc. Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Alpha Teknova, Inc. (TKNO) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$5.72 million

The company's earnings came in at -$5.72 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$10.66 million, or -$0.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.8% to $9.27 million from $7.87 million last year.

Alpha Teknova, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$5.72 Mln. vs. -$10.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.11 vs. -$0.26 last year. -Revenue: $9.27 Mln vs. $7.87 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $39 - $42 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.