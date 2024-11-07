Alpha Teknova backs FY24 revenue view $35M-$38M, consensus $37.13M

The company said, “Teknova is reiterating its fiscal 2024 outlook for revenue while lowering its anticipated free cash outflow. The Company continues to anticipate total revenue of $35 million to $38 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (“2024″), which now assumes roughly 2% growth in Lab Essentials. The Company lowers anticipated free cash outflow from less than $18 million to less than $16 million for 2024.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.