Alpha Teknova backs FY24 revenue view $35M-$38M, consensus $37.13M

November 07, 2024 — 04:16 pm EST

The company said, “Teknova is reiterating its fiscal 2024 outlook for revenue while lowering its anticipated free cash outflow. The Company continues to anticipate total revenue of $35 million to $38 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (“2024″), which now assumes roughly 2% growth in Lab Essentials. The Company lowers anticipated free cash outflow from less than $18 million to less than $16 million for 2024.”

