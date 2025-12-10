Alpha Tau Treats First U.S. Brain Cancer Patient With Alpha DaRT; Shares Surge On Breakthrough

(RTTNews) - Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) has achieved a historic milestone, announcing the successful treatment of the first patient in the U.S. pilot trial for recurrent glioblastoma using its novel Alpha DaRT technology.

The procedure, conducted at The Ohio State University's James Cancer Hospital, marked the first-ever intracranial application of Alpha DaRT, offering hope in one of medicine's most treatment-resistant cancers.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive form of malignant brain cancer, is among the deadliest cancers, with average survival rates of only eight months and frequent recurrences within 6-9 months.

Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) delivers short-range, high-energy alpha particles directly into tumors, aiming to destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

The pilot study is expected to enroll up to ten U.S. patients with recurrent GBM who are not candidates for surgical resection and who have previously undergone central nervous system radiation. Building on promising preclinical results, the trial's primary objective is to evaluate feasibility and safety.

The program is supported by the FDA's Breakthrough Device Designation and inclusion in its Total Product Life Cycle Advisory Program, designed to accelerate Alpha DaRT's path to market.

CEO Uzi Sofer quoted that, "This is a historic day for Alpha Tau and for GBM patients around the world".

Dr. Joshua Palmer Principal Investigator and Radiation Oncologist, emphasized the urgent need for new localized therapies, noting that Alpha DaRT's intratumoral approach offers a compelling advance.

Neurosurgeon Dr J. Bradley Elder added that the novel delivery device demonstrated excellent feasibility, achieving more than 95% tumor coverage while integrating seamlessly into standard surgical navigation systems.

DRTS closed yesterday's trading at $4.23, up 8.74%, and rose further in the overnight market to $4.70, up 11.11%. Over the past 12 months, the stock has traded between $6.36 and $29.72.

