Alpha Tau transferred with Buy rating at Citi

November 15, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Citi kept a Buy rating on Alpha Tau (DRTS) with an $8 price target following a transfer of coverage. The firm says the company’s proprietary Alpha DaRT technology for the localized treatment of solid tumors “stands apart.” Alpha DaRT is being evaluated in a wide range of tumors and Citi sees the story shifting towards higher-value settings as further clinical proof of concept emerges, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

