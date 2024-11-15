Alpha Tau transferred with Buy rating at Citi

Citi kept a Buy rating on Alpha Tau (DRTS) with an $8 price target following a transfer of coverage. The firm says the company’s proprietary Alpha DaRT technology for the localized treatment of solid tumors “stands apart.” Alpha DaRT is being evaluated in a wide range of tumors and Citi sees the story shifting towards higher-value settings as further clinical proof of concept emerges, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DRTS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.