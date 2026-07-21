Alpha Tau Shows 100% ORR With Alpha DaRT Plus Keytruda In Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

(RTTNews) - Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) announced positive results from a clinical study evaluating Alpha DaRT in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in elderly patients with locally advanced and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

The results showed a 100% objective response rate (ORR) and a median overall survival of 18.2 months among nine evaluable patients.

Head and neck cancer is among the most common cancers worldwide, with an estimated 890,000 new cases diagnosed each year globally, as per company estimates.

Trial Details

Alpha Tau's study is a single-center, prospective, open-label, single-arm study evaluating Alpha DaRT in combination with pembrolizumab in up to 48 patients with recurrent unresectable or metastatic HNSCC and PD-L1 CPS more than or equal to 1, using a Simon two-stage adaptive design.

Eleven patients, including four female and seven male, were recruited in total, with a mean age of 72 years (range: 52-96).

Patients received a lead-in dose of pembrolizumab, followed by insertion of Alpha DaRT sources into a target lesion; the sources were removed approximately 14 days later, and patients continued on pembrolizumab per standard dosing.

Tumour response was assessed using Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumours (RECIST v1.1), and safety was graded using the Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE v5.0).

Key Findings

According to the company, the following were the key findings,

- Among evaluable patients, treatment with Alpha DaRT plus pembrolizumab produced an objective response rate of 100%, including four complete responses and five partial responses, for a complete response rate of 44%.

- Median overall survival was 18.2 months, and median progression-free survival was 5.4 months, with four patients remaining alive at the time of this analysis.

- No Alpha DaRT-related serious adverse events were observed, and only two Alpha DaRT-related adverse events were reported across the treated cohort, both Grade 1 in severity.

- Meanwhile, the company said two patients died prior to response evaluation, leaving nine patients evaluable for response; one died before Alpha DaRT treatment, and the other died shortly after treatment from an unrelated cardiovascular issue.

The company said results will be presented at the American Head and Neck Society 12th International Conference on Head and Neck Cancer, held July 18-22, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

DRTS has traded between $2.87 and $14.11 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $13.47.

DRTS is currently down 1.55% at $13.26.

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