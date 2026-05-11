Alpha Tau REGAINs Momentum On Brain Cancer Study Data

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) are up over 12% at $9.60 in premarket trading on Monday, following encouraging interim results from its U.S. Alpha DaRT recurrent glioblastoma trial, dubbed REGAIN.

The REGAIN study is a prospective, open-label, single-arm interventional study designed to evaluate the feasibility and safety of Alpha DaRT for the potential treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, the most common and aggressive form of brain cancer.

Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to deliver radium-224 directly into tumors to release strong, localized alpha radiation that precisely targets and destroys solid cancer cells.

Glioblastoma is one of the most complex, deadly, and treatment-resistant cancers, with an estimated average survival rate of only 8 months, according to the National Brain Tumor Society.

The REGAIN study is designed to enroll 10 brain cancer patients and the interim results reported today were from the first three treated patients.

According to the trial results, two of the three treated patients showed a complete response, with total disappearance of all enhancing tumor lesions on multiple post-treatment MRI scans.

Commenting on the study results, Robert Den, Chief Medical Officer of Alpha Tau, said, "It is immensely gratifying to see these interim results of our recurrent glioblastoma protocol. In a disease where median survival after recurrence is typically under 12 months and where promising approaches have repeatedly failed to translate to successful outcomes, this profile of activity and tolerability gives us strong rationale to advance the trial toward full accrual."

When we alerted readers to DRTS on December 11, 2025, it was at $5. The stock closed Friday's (May 8, 2026) trading at $8.51, up 8.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.