Alpha Tau Q1 Net Loss Expands; Plans Enrollment Completion In IMPACT Study In Q3,2026; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS), a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, reported first-quarter 2026 financial results reflecting a wider net loss and provided updates on its near-term milestones.

Company Profile

Alpha Tau focuses on research, development, and potential commercialisation of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumours.

Alpha DaRT(Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumours by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources.

First Quarter Results

For the first quarter, the firm's net loss widened to $22.9 million, or $0.26 per share, from $8.7 million or $0.12 per share, in the prior year.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $80.2 million.

Near-Term Milestones

-The firm expects to complete patient recruitment in the IMPACT pancreatic cancer pilot study in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2026, with initial data targeted for late 2026 or early 2027.

-In addition, the firm plans to finish patient recruitment in the REGAIN recurrent GBM trial in the U.S. in the second half of 2026, with additional data expected to be released by around the end of 2026.

-Top-line data from the ReSTART pivotal U.S. multicentre trial evaluating Alpha DaRT in recurrent cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma are expected around the end of 2026.

DRTS has traded between $2.81 and $ 10.81 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $10.03, down 3.19%.

In the pre-market, DRTS is up 3.09% at $10.34.

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