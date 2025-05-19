Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. Reports Promising Interim Results for Alpha DaRT® in Pancreatic Cancer Trials and Achieves Key Regulatory Milestones

Alpha Tau Medical announced promising Alpha DaRT trial results and FDA approvals for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma studies.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. announced significant advancements in their alpha-radiation cancer treatment, Alpha DaRT®, during the 2025 ASCO GI Symposium and R&D Update Day. Interim results from three trials indicated over 90% disease control rates, strong overall survival rates, and a favorable safety profile for Alpha DaRT in treating pancreatic cancer. Additionally, a combination trial with Keytruda showed a 75% systemic objective response rate, outperforming historical data from Keytruda alone. The FDA approved investigational device exemptions for U.S. pilot studies combining Alpha DaRT with chemotherapy for newly diagnosed pancreatic cancer and for recurrent glioblastoma multiforme. Alpha Tau also achieved MDSAP certification for its Jerusalem facility, enhancing its regulatory compliance across multiple countries. The company recently completed a $36.9 million financing, bolstering its financial position amid ongoing clinical developments and facility expansions.

Potential Positives

Interim results from three trials of Alpha DaRT® for pancreatic cancer reported a disease control rate exceeding 90%, indicating strong efficacy.

FDA approved the Investigational Device Exemption for a U.S. pilot study of Alpha DaRT combined with first-line chemotherapy for newly diagnosed pancreatic cancer, positioning the company for significant clinical advancements.

MDSAP certification of the Company’s Jerusalem facility enhances its compliance standing in key international markets, potentially accelerating the path to commercialization.

Completion of a $36.9 million financing strengthens the company’s financial position, facilitating ongoing operations and expansion of clinical activities.

Potential Negatives

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 increased to $8.7 million from $8.0 million in the same period of 2024, reflecting rising operating expenses.

Accumulated deficit grew to $156.2 million, indicating ongoing financial challenges and potential long-term sustainability issues.

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $62.9 million at the end of 2024 to $54.8 million in March 2025, raising concerns about available resources for future operations.

FAQ

What were the key findings from the Alpha DaRT trials presented at ASCO GI Symposium?

The trials showed a >90% disease control rate and impressive overall survival in pancreatic cancer patients.

How effective was Alpha DaRT in combination with Keytruda for HNSCC?

The combination trial achieved a 75% systemic objective response rate and a 37.5% complete response rate.

What regulatory approvals has Alpha Tau Medical received recently?

Alpha Tau received FDA approval for Investigational Device Exemptions to conduct U.S. pilot studies in pancreatic cancer and recurrent GBM.

What is the significance of MDSAP certification for Alpha Tau?

MDSAP certification facilitates compliance with regulatory standards in multiple countries, expediting the path to commercialization.

What are Alpha Tau's upcoming milestones for 2025?

Alpha Tau plans to enroll the first patient in pancreatic cancer trials and initiate treatment for GBM in mid to late 2025.

JERUSALEM, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. ("Alpha Tau", or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTS, DRTSW), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT



®



,



reported





first quarter 2025





financial results and provided a corporate update.











“2025 has started off with a bang at Alpha Tau, with a flurry of important milestones as we continue to evaluate Alpha DaRT in treating internal organ tumors, expand our manufacturing capabilities, and prepare for commercial activities,” said Alpha Tau Chief Executive Officer Uzi Sofer. “With four active U.S. IDEs approved by the FDA, and U.S. trials expected to begin soon in patients with newly-diagnosed pancreatic cancer and recurrent GBM, construction of the first phase of our Hudson, NH facility nearing completion, and our ambitions for the continued expansion of our clinical trial program, our recently completed financing came at the perfect time to ensure that our momentum continues to accelerate throughout the course of the year.”







Recent Corporate Highlights:









In April, Alpha Tau announced the completion of a $36.9 million registered direct financing from, and strategic marketing alliance with, an affiliate of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Oramed). Oramed CEO, President and Chairman Nadav Kidron has also joined the Alpha Tau Board of Directors, bringing years of public company biotech experience.







In April, Alpha Tau announced the completion of a $36.9 million registered direct financing from, and strategic marketing alliance with, an affiliate of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Oramed). Oramed CEO, President and Chairman Nadav Kidron has also joined the Alpha Tau Board of Directors, bringing years of public company biotech experience.



In April, Alpha Tau announced receipt of an IDE from the FDA to conduct a U.S. pilot study of Alpha DaRT in patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The clinical trial is expected to enroll up to ten U.S. patients with recurrent glioblastoma not amenable for surgical resection who have undergone a prior course of central nervous system radiation.







In April, Alpha Tau announced receipt of an IDE from the FDA to conduct a U.S. pilot study of Alpha DaRT in patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The clinical trial is expected to enroll up to ten U.S. patients with recurrent glioblastoma not amenable for surgical resection who have undergone a prior course of central nervous system radiation.



In February, Alpha Tau announced achievement of Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification for the Company’s manufacturing facility in Jerusalem. MDSAP was established by a coalition of international medical device regulatory authorities from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan and the U.S., to enable medical device manufacturers to be audited once for compliance with ISO 13485 and the standards of these five different markets. MDSAP certification may also speed the timetable to commercialization within these participating geographies, as it allows for a streamlined auditing process, providing manufacturers with a comprehensive approach to meet international regulatory standards efficiently.







In February, Alpha Tau announced achievement of Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification for the Company’s manufacturing facility in Jerusalem. MDSAP was established by a coalition of international medical device regulatory authorities from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan and the U.S., to enable medical device manufacturers to be audited once for compliance with ISO 13485 and the standards of these five different markets. MDSAP certification may also speed the timetable to commercialization within these participating geographies, as it allows for a streamlined auditing process, providing manufacturers with a comprehensive approach to meet international regulatory standards efficiently.



In January, Alpha Tau hosted a virtual R&D Update Day to present interim results from multiple trials as well as more information regarding the expected regulatory path forward in internal organs. Principal investigators presented data showing high disease control rate and strong interim safety results observed across three trials exploring the use of Alpha DaRT in pancreatic cancer patients, following a subset of the data presented by investigators at Hadassah Medical Center on a poster at the prestigious 2025 ASCO GI Symposium. Principal investigators also reported strong interim results in median survival of patients treated with Alpha DaRT after prior therapy as compared to previously published studies of alternative monotherapies, across all analyzed subgroups.







In January, Alpha Tau hosted a virtual R&D Update Day to present interim results from multiple trials as well as more information regarding the expected regulatory path forward in internal organs. Principal investigators presented data showing high disease control rate and strong interim safety results observed across three trials exploring the use of Alpha DaRT in pancreatic cancer patients, following a subset of the data presented by investigators at Hadassah Medical Center on a poster at the prestigious 2025 ASCO GI Symposium. Principal investigators also reported strong interim results in median survival of patients treated with Alpha DaRT after prior therapy as compared to previously published studies of alternative monotherapies, across all analyzed subgroups.



At the R&D Update Day, positive interim results were also reported for the first eight patients recruited in a combination trial of Alpha DaRT with pembrolizumab (Keytruda), a checkpoint inhibitor, in treating patients with recurrent unresectable or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). A reported systemic objective response rate of 75% and complete response rate of 37.5% were observed, compared to historical benchmarks of 19% and 5%, respectively, for pembrolizumab on its own in the KEYNOTE-048 trial.







At the R&D Update Day, positive interim results were also reported for the first eight patients recruited in a combination trial of Alpha DaRT with pembrolizumab (Keytruda), a checkpoint inhibitor, in treating patients with recurrent unresectable or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). A reported systemic objective response rate of 75% and complete response rate of 37.5% were observed, compared to historical benchmarks of 19% and 5%, respectively, for pembrolizumab on its own in the KEYNOTE-048 trial.



Approvals for two forthcoming clinical trials exploring the use of Alpha DaRT in treating pancreatic cancer were also announced during the R&D Update Day:









IDE received from the FDA to conduct a U.S. pilot study of Alpha DaRT together with first-line chemotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed pancreatic cancer, the first step toward regulatory approval in the U.S. The trial was initially approved for 12 patients with metastatic cancer and was then expanded to 30 patients in two cohorts of 15 patients each, one cohort of patients with newly diagnosed locally advanced cancer and the other of patients with newly diagnosed metastatic cancer.









Approval from France’s Ministry of Health to commence a French multicenter clinical trial of Alpha DaRT alongside capecitabine for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as a second study at a single center in France examining the use of Alpha DaRT delivered via Fine Needle System, or FNS, in the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer.







Approvals for two forthcoming clinical trials exploring the use of Alpha DaRT in treating pancreatic cancer were also announced during the R&D Update Day:







Expected





Upcoming Milestone





Target





s





:









First patient enrolled in pancreatic cancer pilot study in the U.S. in Q3 2025. For more information, please see here:



https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06698458





First patient enrolled in pancreatic cancer pilot study in the U.S. in Q3 2025. For more information, please see here: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06698458



First patient treated in Israel for brain cancer in Q2 or Q3 2025.



First patient treated in Israel for brain cancer in Q2 or Q3 2025.



Completion of patient recruitment in the ReSTART pivotal U.S. multi-center trial in recurrent cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in Q3 2025. For more information, please see here:



https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05323253





Completion of patient recruitment in the ReSTART pivotal U.S. multi-center trial in recurrent cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in Q3 2025. For more information, please see here: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05323253



First patient treated in U.S. GBM pilot study in H2 2025. For more information, please see here:



https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06910306





First patient treated in U.S. GBM pilot study in H2 2025. For more information, please see here: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06910306



Response from Japan’s PMDA in H2 2025 to application for pre-market approval of Alpha DaRT in patients with recurrent head & neck cancer.









Financial results for





quarter





ended





March 31, 2025







R&D expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $7.2 million, compared to $6.4 million for the same period in 2024, due to increased employee compensation and benefits, increased production expenses and reduced government grants, offset by lower share-based compensation expenses.





Marketing expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $0.5 million, compared to $0.5 million for the same period in 2024.





G&A expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $1.7 million, compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to increased employee compensation and benefits, including share-based compensation, and increased professional fees (including legal expenses).









Financial income, net, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $0.7 million, compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2024, due to a decrease in expense from remeasurement of warrants, offset by a decrease in interest from bank deposits.









For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company had a net loss of $8.7 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.0 million, or $0.11 per share, in the three months ending March 31, 2024.











Balance Sheet Highlights







As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and restricted deposits in the amount of $54.8 million, compared to $62.9 million at December 31, 2024. In April 2025, Alpha Tau raised $36.9 million through a registered direct financing transaction.







About Alpha DaRT







®













Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources. When the radium decays, its short-lived daughters are released from the sources and disperse while emitting high-energy alpha particles with the goal of destroying the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT aims to mainly affect the tumor, and to spare the healthy tissue around it.











About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.







Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli oncology therapeutics company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used herein, words including "anticipate," "being," "will," "plan," "may," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Alpha Tau's current expectations and various assumptions. Alpha Tau believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Alpha Tau may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation: (i) Alpha Tau's ability to receive regulatory approval for its Alpha DaRT technology or any future products or product candidates; (ii) Alpha Tau's limited operating history; (iii) Alpha Tau's incurrence of significant losses to date; (iv) Alpha Tau's need for additional funding and ability to raise capital when needed; (v) Alpha Tau's limited experience in medical device discovery and development; (vi) Alpha Tau's dependence on the success and commercialization of the Alpha DaRT technology; (vii) the failure of preliminary data from Alpha Tau's clinical studies to predict final study results; (viii) failure of Alpha Tau's early clinical studies or preclinical studies to predict future clinical studies; (ix) Alpha Tau's ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; (x) undesirable side effects caused by Alpha Tau's Alpha DaRT technology or any future products or product candidates; (xi) Alpha Tau's exposure to patent infringement lawsuits; (xii) Alpha Tau's ability to comply with the extensive regulations applicable to it; (xiii) the ability to meet Nasdaq's listing standards; (xiv) costs related to being a public company; (xv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Alpha Tau's annual report filed on form 20-F with the SEC on March 12, 2025, and other filings that Alpha Tau may make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While Alpha Tau may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Alpha Tau's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.







I





nvestor Relations Contact:











IR@alphatau.com























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

















U.S. dollars in thousands





















December 31,









2024

















March 31,









2025

























Audited

















Unaudited



















































ASSETS

















































CURRENT ASSETS:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





13,724









$





5,019









Short-term deposits













45,876













46,617









Restricted deposits













3,255













3,212









Prepaid expenses and other receivables













1,374













1,938



































Total



current assets













64,229













56,786

































LONG-TERM ASSETS:

























Long term prepaid expenses













432













439









Property and equipment, net













13,934













16,191









Operating lease right-of-use assets













7,609













7,512



































Total



long-term assets













21,975













24,142



































Total



assets









$





86,204









$





80,928















































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET













U.S. dollars in thousands





















December 31,









2024

















March 31,





2025

























Audited

















Unaudited



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















































CURRENT LIABILITIES:

























Trade Payables









$





3,531













$





2,577













Other payables and accrued expenses













4,133

















6,188













Current maturities of operating lease liabilities













1,011

















1,001







































Total



current liabilities

















8,675

















9,766





































LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

























Long-term loan













5,561

















5,472













Warrants liability













3,338

















3,545













Operating lease liabilities













5,964

















5,820







































Total



long-term liabilities













14,863

















14,837







































Total



liabilities













23,538

















24,603





































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

























Share capital

























Ordinary shares of no-par value per share –





Authorized: 362,116,800 shares as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025; Issued and outstanding: 70,380,570 and 70,511,475 shares as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively













-

















-













Additional paid-in capital













210,175

















212,525













Accumulated deficit













(147,509





)













(156,200





)



































Total



shareholders' equity













62,666

















56,325







































Total



liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





86,204













$





80,928



























CONSOLIDATED





STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS













U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)





















Three months ended





March 31,





































2024

























2025

























Unaudited



































Research and development, net









$





6,448













$





7,170





































Marketing expenses













533

















459





































General and administrative expenses













1,443

















1,679









































Total operating loss













8,424

















9,308





































Financial income, net













(444





)













(716





)

































Loss before taxes on income













7,980

















8,592





































Tax on income













1

















99





































Net loss













7,981

















8,691





































Net comprehensive loss













7,981

















8,691





































Net loss per share, basic and diluted









$





(0.11





)









$





(0.12





)

































Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted













69,714,250

















70,450,897



































