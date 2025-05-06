Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. CFO Raphi Levy to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2025

Alpha Tau Medical's CFO will present at investor conferences in May 2025, discussing the Alpha DaRT cancer therapy.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a company specializing in innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy, announced that CFO Raphi Levy will present at two investor conferences in May 2025. He will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference on May 20 in New York and will hold 1x1 meetings at the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference on May 29, which will be virtual. Alpha Tau, founded in 2016, focuses on developing the Alpha DaRT technology for treating solid tumors, utilizing a method that delivers radium-224 to selectively destroy cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. Interested investors can arrange meetings through their conference representatives.

JERUSALEM, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. ("Alpha Tau", or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTS, DRTSW), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT



®



, today announced that CFO Raphi Levy will presentation in the following investor conferences in May 2025.









Event:





H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference









Format:





Fireside Chat









Date:





May 20, 2025









Time:





3:30 – 4:00PM ET









Location:





New York, NY





















Event:





Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference









Format:





1x1 Meetings









Date:





May 29, 2025









Location:





Virtual













Mr. Levy will be available for 1x1 investor meetings at both conferences. Please reach out to your H.C. Wainwright and Lytham Partners representatives to schedule.







About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.







Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli oncology therapeutics company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.







About Alpha DaRT







®









Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources. When the radium decays, its short-lived daughters are released from the sources and disperse while emitting high-energy alpha particles with the goal of destroying the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT aims to mainly affect the tumor, and to spare the healthy tissue around it.







Investor Relations Contact:









IR@alphatau.com





