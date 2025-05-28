Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. CFO Raphi Levy to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2025

Alpha Tau Medical's CFO will present Alpha DaRT® at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2025.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a developer of innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy known as Alpha DaRT®, announced that its CFO, Raphi Levy, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2025, from 1:25 to 1:55 PM ET in New York City. During the conference, Mr. Levy will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings. Alpha Tau, founded in 2016, is focused on the research and development of Alpha DaRT for treating solid tumors, a technology developed by Israeli professors Itzhak Kelson and Yona Keisari. Alpha DaRT is designed to deliver potent alpha-irradiation directly to tumors while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

What is Alpha DaRT® cancer therapy?

Alpha DaRT® is an innovative alpha-radiation therapy targeting solid tumors through intratumoral delivery of radium-224 sources.

When will Alpha Tau present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference?

Alpha Tau will present on June 5, 2025, from 1:25 – 1:55 PM ET during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

Who is presenting for Alpha Tau at the conference?

CFO Raphi Levy will represent Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

How can investors schedule meetings with Alpha Tau?

Investors can arrange 1x1 meetings by contacting their Jefferies representative directly.

What is the foundation year of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.?

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. was founded in 2016 and focuses on oncology therapeutics development.

JERUSALEM, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. ("Alpha Tau", or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTS, DRTSW), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT



®



, today announced that CFO Raphi Levy will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2025.









Event:





Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference









Format:





Presentation









Date:





June 5, 2025









Time:





1:25 – 1:55PM ET









Location:





New York, NY





















Mr. Levy will be available for 1x1 investor meetings. Please reach out to your Jefferies representative to schedule.







About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.







Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli oncology therapeutics company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.







About Alpha DaRT



®









Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources. When the radium decays, its short-lived daughters are released from the sources and disperse while emitting high-energy alpha particles with the goal of destroying the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT aims to mainly affect the tumor, and to spare the healthy tissue around it.







Investor Relations Contact:









IR@alphatau.com





