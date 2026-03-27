Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) Price Target Increased by 15.15% to 9.69

The average one-year price target for Alpha Tau Medical (NasdaqCM:DRTS) has been revised to $9.69 / share. This is an increase of 15.15% from the prior estimate of $8.42 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.43% from the latest reported closing price of $6.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Tau Medical. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRTS is 0.02%, an increase of 251.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.22% to 2,267K shares. The put/call ratio of DRTS is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 687K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apella Capital holds 382K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company.

Levin Capital Strategies holds 182K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRTS by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners holds 158K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing a decrease of 28.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRTS by 384.17% over the last quarter.

Daytona Street Capital holds 151K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

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