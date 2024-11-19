Alpha Tau Medical Advances in Cancer Treatment Technology

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd (DRTS) has released an update.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd reported its third-quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting significant advancements in its innovative cancer treatment technology, Alpha DaRT. The company’s participation in the FDA’s TAP program and progress in clinical trials for various cancers, including glioblastoma and lung cancer, aim to expedite market access and showcase the potential of Alpha DaRT. Despite a net loss of $22.3 million for the period, Alpha Tau maintains a solid cash reserve of $68.4 million, expected to support operations for at least two years.

