Alpha Slides To Net Loss In Q4, In Line With Estimates; Cuts FY25 Production Guidance

(RTTNews) - Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR), a coal mining company, Friday announced that it slid to net loss in the fourth quarter, compared with the previous year.

In the fourth quarter, net loss came in at $2.1 million from a profit of $176 million last year.

Loss per share were $0.16 versus earnings per share of $0.29 in the prior year.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report loss of $0.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA fell to $53.2 million from $266.3 million in the previous year's quarter.

Tons of cold sold in the quarter decreased to 4.1 from 4.6 last year.

Looking ahead, the company has lowered its 2025 forecast for metallurgical coal shipments to 14.5 to 15.5 million tons, from the previous estimate of 15.0 to 16.0 million tons.

The company has raised its expected coal sales costs to $103 to $110 per ton from the earlier range of $103 to $108 per ton.

In the pre-market trading, Alpha is 0.30% higher at $149 on the New York Stock Exchange.

