Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - ADR (ALBKY) Price Target Increased by 27.15% to 0.57

The average one-year price target for Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - ADR (OTC:ALBKY) has been revised to 0.57 / share. This is an increase of 27.15% from the prior estimate of 0.45 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -0.28 to a high of 1.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.65% from the latest reported closing price of 0.43 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALBKY is 2.42%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.07% to 2,564K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
HSZAX - Highland Small-Cap Equity Fund holds 2,437K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALBKY by 19.09% over the last quarter.
Yousif Capital Management holds 127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 78.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALBKY by 454.88% over the last quarter.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.