Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - ADR (ALBKY) Price Target Increased by 27.15% to 0.57

The average one-year price target for Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - ADR (OTC:ALBKY) has been revised to 0.57 / share. This is an increase of 27.15% from the prior estimate of 0.45 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -0.28 to a high of 1.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.65% from the latest reported closing price of 0.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALBKY is 2.42%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.07% to 2,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HSZAX - Highland Small-Cap Equity Fund holds 2,437K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALBKY by 19.09% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 78.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALBKY by 454.88% over the last quarter.

