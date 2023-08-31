Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - ADR (ALBKY) Price Target Increased by 18.72% to 0.68

The average one-year price target for Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - ADR (OTC:ALBKY) has been revised to 0.68 / share. This is an increase of 18.72% from the prior estimate of 0.57 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -0.18 to a high of 1.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.27% from the latest reported closing price of 0.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALBKY is 1.61%, a decrease of 33.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 2,579K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HSZAX - Highland Small-Cap Equity Fund holds 2,437K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALBKY by 19.09% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 127K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 15K shares.

