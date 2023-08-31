Alpha Services and Holdings (ALBKF) Price Target Increased by 13.77% to 2.05

The average one-year price target for Alpha Services and Holdings (OTC:ALBKF) has been revised to 2.05 / share. This is an increase of 13.77% from the prior estimate of 1.80 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.15 to a high of 2.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.64% from the latest reported closing price of 1.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Services and Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALBKF is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 362,422K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 86,749K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 37,673K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,373K shares, representing a decrease of 17.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBKF by 22.67% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,770K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,629K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBKF by 3.91% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,050K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,852K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBKF by 7.21% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 26,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

