Alpha Purchase Co., Ltd. Reports Robust Growth

November 15, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

Alpha Purchase Co.,Ltd. (JP:7115) has released an update.

Alpha Purchase Co., Ltd. reported solid financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a year-on-year increase in net sales and profits. The company’s net sales rose by 8.1% to ¥40,363 million, while the profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 5.8% to ¥594 million. This growth reflects the company’s resilience and strategic initiatives amidst a dynamic market environment.

