Alpha Professional Holdings Reports Significant Revenue Decline

Alpha Professional Holdings Ltd. (HK:0948) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alpha Professional Holdings Ltd. reported a significant decrease in revenue to HK$16,980,000 for the six months ending September 2024, compared to HK$95,441,000 the previous year, resulting in a net loss of HK$24,845,000. Despite a challenging period with increased administrative expenses and selling costs, the company managed a slight improvement in gross profit. Investors will be closely monitoring how Alpha Professional Holdings navigates these financial hurdles.

For further insights into HK:0948 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.