Alpha Professional Holdings Reports Significant Revenue Decline

Alpha Professional Holdings Ltd. (HK:0948) has released an update.
Alpha Professional Holdings Ltd. reported a significant decrease in revenue to HK$16,980,000 for the six months ending September 2024, compared to HK$95,441,000 the previous year, resulting in a net loss of HK$24,845,000. Despite a challenging period with increased administrative expenses and selling costs, the company managed a slight improvement in gross profit. Investors will be closely monitoring how Alpha Professional Holdings navigates these financial hurdles.
