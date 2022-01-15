Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. Shares Close the Day 10.4% Lower - Daily Wrap

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) shares closed today 10.4% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 8.9% year-to-date, down 58.0% over the past 12 months, and up 75.5% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.0%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $6.17 and as low as $5.36 this week.

Shares closed 73.5% below its 52-week high and 10.8% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 32.9% lower than the 10-day average and 73.3% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at -0.3.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

The stock closed at 6.3% lower than its 5-day moving average, 9.7% lower than its 20-day moving average, and 11.2% lower than its 90-day moving average.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Health Care industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 104.9%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 289.6%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.