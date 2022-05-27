Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AOSL

In trading on Friday, shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.32, changing hands as high as $45.26 per share. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOSL's low point in its 52 week range is $23.66 per share, with $69.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.