Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Price Target Increased by 9.78% to 34.34

The average one-year price target for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) has been revised to 34.34 / share. This is an increase of 9.78% from the prior estimate of 31.28 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.13% from the latest reported closing price of 31.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 7.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOSL is 0.09%, an increase of 2.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 20,608K shares. The put/call ratio of AOSL is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,561K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 808K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 26.64% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 705K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares, representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 16.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 643K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 588K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing a decrease of 14.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 29.61% over the last quarter.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS's portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.