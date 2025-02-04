Alpha Modus Sues Walgreens For Patent Infringement

(RTTNews) - Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (AMOD) Tuesday said it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Walgreens Co. in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

According to the company, Walgreens allegedly willfully infringed on Alpha Modus's patented AI-driven retail technology, which enhances in-store shopping through data-driven insights, interactive advertising, and consumer engagement tools.

Walgreens's deployment of Cooler Screens digital smart screens in its stores mirrors the innovations protected under Alpha Modus's patents.

"We believe our technology is currently being used by scores of brands, retailers and technology providers. Our research demonstrates that, as a result, damages due Alpha Modus far exceed an estimated $500 million and could easily run into the billions over the life of our patents. This lawsuit is a necessary step to protect our intellectual property and uphold fair competition," said Alpha Modus CEO William Alessi.

