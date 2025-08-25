Markets
AMOD

Alpha Modus Sues Cooler Screens Over Alleged Patent Infringement In Retail Tech

August 25, 2025 — 04:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (AMOD), a developer of AI-driven retail engagement technologies, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Cooler Screens, Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

The suit claims that Cooler Screens' digital smart display systems infringe on Alpha Modus patents covering in-store consumer engagement and analytics.

This action follows confidential settlements of prior lawsuits Alpha Modus filed against Kroger and Walgreens over similar technology deployments.

CEO William Alessi emphasized that the company invests heavily in protecting its innovations to ensure the retail market has access to licensed, compliant solutions.

The case, filed under No. 1:25-cv-10004, seeks to enforce Alpha Modus's intellectual property rights in retail technology.

AMOD is currently trading at $1.155 or 2.21% higher on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.