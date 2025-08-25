Alpha Modus Sues Cooler Screens Over Alleged Patent Infringement In Retail Tech

(RTTNews) - Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (AMOD), a developer of AI-driven retail engagement technologies, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Cooler Screens, Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

The suit claims that Cooler Screens' digital smart display systems infringe on Alpha Modus patents covering in-store consumer engagement and analytics.

This action follows confidential settlements of prior lawsuits Alpha Modus filed against Kroger and Walgreens over similar technology deployments.

CEO William Alessi emphasized that the company invests heavily in protecting its innovations to ensure the retail market has access to licensed, compliant solutions.

The case, filed under No. 1:25-cv-10004, seeks to enforce Alpha Modus's intellectual property rights in retail technology.

AMOD is currently trading at $1.155 or 2.21% higher on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.