Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. Secures Exclusive Nationwide Licensing Agreement with CashXAI, Inc. for Kiosk and Mobile Solutions

Alpha Modus secures exclusive nationwide rights for CashX kiosks, targeting underbanked households with potential $20 million monthly revenue.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. has entered into a significant agreement with CashXAI, Inc. and CashX, LLC, which grants them exclusive nationwide rights to deploy and monetize CashX kiosks and mobile applications across the U.S., superseding all prior agreements. This deal positions Alpha Modus as the sole fulfillment partner for all CashX contracts in the country, with plans to roll out to up to 20,000 locations over the next 3 to 5 years, potentially generating over $20 million in monthly recurring revenue. The partnership focuses on providing financial services to the 60 million underbanked households in the U.S. through services like check cashing and bill payments. With an investment of up to $2 million for the rollout and the integration of Alpha Modus's AI technologies, the collaboration is expected to enhance financial access for underserved populations and significantly increase shareholder value.

Potential Positives

Alpha Modus has secured exclusive nationwide licensing rights to deploy and monetize CashX kiosks and mobile applications, significantly enhancing their market position.

The agreement unlocks the potential for over $20 million in monthly recurring revenue as it aims to roll out approximately 20,000 locations across the U.S. in the next 3 to 5 years.

The strategic partnership incorporates Alpha Modus's AI technologies to improve analytics and revenue generation, positioning the company as an innovator in integrating fintech and retail solutions.

The takeover of existing contracts across thousands of locations provides Alpha Modus with immediate operational leverage and expansion avenues in the financial services sector targeting underbanked populations.

Potential Negatives

Exclusive licensing agreements can create dependency on a single partner, which may pose risks if CashX fails to meet performance expectations or if market conditions change.

The forward-looking statements caution that actual results may differ significantly, indicating potential volatility in revenue projections and future performance.

The substantial capital commitment of up to $2 million suggests a financial burden that could impact cash flow if the rollout does not generate expected returns quickly.

FAQ

What is the recent agreement between Alpha Modus and CashX?

Alpha Modus has secured exclusive nationwide licensing rights to operate CashX kiosks and mobile applications across the U.S.

How many locations will CashX kiosks be deployed to?

The agreement anticipates deployment across up to 20,000 U.S. locations over the next 3 to 5 years.

What financial impact is expected from this deal?

The partnership represents the potential for over $20 million in monthly recurring revenue at full scale.

How does this agreement benefit underbanked households?

The CashX kiosks will provide vital financial services to over 60 million underbanked households in America.

What technologies will Alpha Modus integrate with CashX kiosks?

Alpha Modus will enhance CashX kiosks with its AI patents for improved analytics, ad targeting, and revenue generation.

CORNELIUS, N.C., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), an innovator in AI-driven retail solutions, today announced a landmark agreement with CashXAI, Inc. and CashX, LLC, granting Alpha Modus exclusive nationwide licensing rights to deploy and monetize all CashX kiosks and mobile applications across the U.S.—superseding all prior deals.





This sweeping agreement empowers Alpha Modus as the sole fulfillment arm for all of CashX’s existing and future contracts in the U.S.—unlocking a rapid-deployment pipeline and opportunities spanning up to 20,000 U.S. locations over the next 3 to 5 years and representing over $20 million in monthly recurring revenue potential at full scale.





“This is a game-changing moment,” said Chris Chumas, Chief Sales Officer of Alpha Modus. “This exclusive license allows us to execute at scale—potentially delivering vital financial services to the 60 million+ underbanked households in America with speed, reach, and efficiency.” Chumas continued, “The CashX kiosk will now serve as the centerpiece of our partner ecosystem, enabling us to further develop and integrate our patented retail technologies alongside other innovative retail solutions.”





Highlights of the agreement include:





- Full exclusivity across the U.S. to deploy and operate all CashX kiosk and mobile technologies





- Perpetual license to CashX’s core intellectual property, with the option to expand globally within 18 months





- Integration of Alpha Modus’s AI patents to enhance analytics, ad targeting, and revenue generation





- Takeover of existing CashX contracts across thousands of locations





- Capital commitment by Alpha Modus up to $2 million to accelerate nationwide rollout





“This isn't just a licensing deal—this is vertical AI-led integration across fintech and retail,” added Chumas. “It’s a strategic revenue engine, and we believe it dramatically amplifies our long-term value proposition to shareholders.”





The CashX Platform is targeted to deliver mission-critical services including check cashing, remittances, bill pay, mobile top-up, crypto access, gift cards, and more, to the underbanked—via both kiosks and mobile. With Alpha Modus now at the helm, the combined force of IP, infrastructure, and financial inclusion is set to transform how everyday Americans access money and essential services.







About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.







Alpha Modus (NASDAQ: AMOD) delivers patented AI-powered solutions that enhance pointof-sale intelligence, customer engagement, and revenue performance for retailers and fintech operators.







About CashXAI, Inc.







CashXAI provides financial access to underbanked populations through its network of kiosks and mobile platforms. The CashX Platform offers a modern alternative to traditional banking services—anytime, anywhere.





For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit:





https://alphamodus.com/press-room/











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.





Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







