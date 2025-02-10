Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. Partners with GlobeTopper to Enhance AI-Driven Retail Solutions

Alpha Modus announces a reseller agreement with GlobeTopper to enhance digital transaction solutions for retailers using CashX AI kiosks.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. has announced a strategic reseller agreement with GlobeTopper, allowing its subsidiary Alpha Modus to exclusively resell GlobeTopper’s digital transaction solutions in conjunction with its CashX AI-powered kiosks. This partnership is expected to enhance Alpha Modus's market position and introduce new revenue streams through a revenue-sharing model. The collaboration will integrate various digital financial services, including prepaid products and cryptocurrency transactions, into retail environments, leveraging AI to improve efficiency, reduce fraud, and enhance customer engagement. CEO William Alessi emphasized that this move creates a robust platform for retail offerings and positions Alpha Modus to take advantage of the growing demand for AI-driven services in the retail sector. The agreement, effective February 5, 2025, aims to drive transaction volumes and operational efficiencies while delivering investor value.

Potential Positives

Execution of a strategic reseller agreement with GlobeTopper is expected to strengthen Alpha Modus’s market position and create new revenue streams.

Exclusive rights to resell GlobeTopper’s digital transaction solutions enhance Alpha Modus's offerings to retailers, positioning the company for growth in the retail technology sector.

The integration of CashX AI with GlobeTopper products is anticipated to drive higher transaction volumes and improve revenue predictability.

This collaboration is expected to leverage AI technology to optimize consumer engagement and operational efficiencies, enhancing investor value.

Potential Negatives

This press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which cautions investors that actual results may differ significantly from what is projected, potentially undermining investor confidence in the company's future performance.

The statement lacks specific financial projections or details regarding potential revenue impact, leaving investors without concrete information to assess the significance of this partnership.

The emphasis on AI and digital solutions may signal to investors that the company is facing heightened competition in the rapidly evolving tech landscape, raising concerns about its ability to maintain a competitive edge.

FAQ

What is the recent partnership announced by Alpha Modus Holdings?

Alpha Modus has executed a reseller agreement with GlobeTopper to enhance its digital transaction solutions for retailers.

How does the partnership with GlobeTopper benefit Alpha Modus?

This partnership strengthens Alpha Modus’s market position and opens new revenue streams through an innovative revenue-sharing model.

What are CashX AI-powered kiosks?

CashX AI-powered kiosks are self-service financial kiosks that allow users to conduct seamless transactions like prepaid top-ups and crypto purchases.

When did the partnership between Alpha Modus and GlobeTopper become effective?

The agreement went into effect on February 5, 2025.

What does Alpha Modus specialize in?

Alpha Modus specializes in AI-driven technology solutions aimed at optimizing retail and fintech services for consumers and retailers.

CORNELIUS, N.C., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) (“Company”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alpha Modus, Corp. (“Alpha Modus”), a leading provider of AI-driven technology solutions for brick and mortar retailers, has executed a strategic reseller agreement with GlobeTopper, a premier platform for prepaid products and digital transaction solutions. This partnership should strengthen Alpha Modus’s market position and create new revenue streams through an innovative revenue-sharing model.





Under this agreement, Alpha Modus gains the exclusive right to resell GlobeTopper’s suite of digital transaction solutions—including prepaid cards, event tickets, cryptocurrency services, and remittance products—to a targeted network of retailers where CashX AI-powered kiosks are deployed. The integration of CashX AI into Alpha Modus’s technology ecosystem enhances the accessibility and automation of digital financial transactions, further differentiating the Company in the evolving retail technology landscape.





“This partnership represents a significant milestone for Alpha Modus,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus Corp. “As we continue to grow our partner ecosystem, we are creating a strong foundation of offerings for retailers to consume as part of our patented technologies. We are focused on growing that platform and unlocking new value for our customers and investors alike. The increasing adoption of AI-driven services presents a major growth opportunity, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.”







CashX AI: The Core of Alpha Modus’s Digital Transaction Strategy







Alpha Modus previously partnered with CashX AI, an intelligent automation platform that enhances self-service financial kiosks, enabling users to conduct seamless transactions such as prepaid top-ups, crypto purchases, remittances, and more. This AI-powered infrastructure ensures efficiency, reduces fraud risk, and personalizes financial services for consumers.





By embedding GlobeTopper products within the CashX platform resale strategy, Alpha Modus extends its footprint in high-traffic retail environments. The combination of predictive analytics, machine learning algorithms, and dynamic pricing strategies provides a data-driven advantage, optimizing consumer engagement and increasing profitability. This synergy aligns with Alpha Modus’s broader goal of leveraging AI to disrupt the traditional retail sector.







Investor Value and Strategic Growth Outlook







The agreement, effective February 5, 2025, should extend Alpha Modus’s reach into traditional brick and mortar retail. By combining CashX and GlobeTopper’s ability to offer cutting-edge financial solutions, this collaboration is expected to drive higher transaction volumes, improved revenue predictability, and stronger operational efficiencies. Investors can anticipate a scalable, AI-enhanced revenue model that integrates real-time consumer insights with digital financial services, positioning Alpha Modus as a leader in technology and retail automation space.







About GlobeTopper







GlobeTopper is a leading provider of prepaid and digital transaction solutions, offering services such as prepaid cards, cryptocurrency transactions, event ticketing, and financial remittance solutions. For more information, visit





www.globetopper.com/





.







About Alpha Modus







Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) is a pioneering technology company specializing in AI-driven retail and fintech solutions. The Company’s patented technologies optimize consumer engagement, enhance in-store experiences, and drive measurable returns for retailers and brands. For more information, visit





www.alphamodus.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.





Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







Contacts:







Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.





Investor Relations









ir@alphamodus.com









+1 (704) 252-5050





