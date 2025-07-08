Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. Launches CashX Financial Services Kiosk at Afia Grocery in Strategic Move to Expand Access to Financial Services for Diaspora Communities

Alpha Modus Holdings deploys CashX kiosks at Afia Grocery, expanding access to digital financial services for underserved communities.

Quiver AI Summary

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. has announced the launch of the CashX Financial Services Kiosk at Afia Grocery in Louisville, KY, marking the beginning of a nationwide strategy aimed at deploying over 250 kiosks in diaspora-focused locations across the U.S. This initiative positions Alpha Modus as a significant player in the growing remittance and financial services market for underserved communities, particularly targeting populations that rely on cash transactions. The kiosks will offer varied financial services, including check cashing and international money transfers, within familiar retail environments, beginning with African specialty grocers. Alpha Modus aims to serve substantial remittance markets while leveraging its partnerships and AI technology to expand its footprint into other cultural communities. The company anticipates accelerated revenue growth across several sectors as it rolls out these services.

Potential Positives

The deployment of the CashX Financial Services Kiosk represents a significant strategic shift for Alpha Modus, moving from individual pilot placements to a scalable, national strategy targeting over 250 diaspora-centered locations.

This initiative positions Alpha Modus to capture a share of the substantial U.S. diaspora remittance market, which exceeds $150 billion annually, by offering localized and accessible financial services in trusted retail environments.

The partnership with CashX enhances the company's capabilities, allowing it to provide digital financial services including check cashing and international money transfers in an automated environment, thus improving customer experience and operational efficiency.

Plans to expand into additional diaspora-focused markets signify Alpha Modus's growth potential and commitment to addressing the needs of underbanked populations in various communities.

Potential Negatives

The press release outlines significant forward-looking statements that may not yield the anticipated results, potentially leading to investor distrust if expectations are not met.



The company's reliance on a nationwide rollout hinges on its ability to secure locations and partnerships, which could be vulnerable to market changes or competition in the remittance sector.



The focus on underbanked communities may expose Alpha Modus to regulatory scrutiny and compliance challenges associated with financial services in varied demographic areas.

FAQ

What is the CashX Financial Services Kiosk?

The CashX Kiosk provides digital financial services like check cashing, money transfers, and bill payments in an automated environment.

Where was the first CashX Kiosk deployed?

The first CashX Kiosk was deployed at Afia Grocery in Louisville, KY, targeting the African specialty retail market.

What is the goal of Alpha Modus's nationwide rollout?

The goal is to expand into over 250 diaspora-centered locations to serve underbanked communities across the U.S.

How does Alpha Modus plan to engage with communities?

Alpha Modus aims to meet communities where they shop and transact, starting with African, Latino, Caribbean, and Southeast Asian markets.

What is the projected impact of this initiative?

This initiative seeks to capture a significant share of the U.S. diaspora remittance market, exceeding $150 billion annually.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

CORNELIUS, N.C., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.



(NASDAQ: AMOD), an AI-powered retail fintech platform, today announced the deployment of the CashX Financial Services Kiosk (FSK) at



Afia Grocery



, a leading African specialty retailer in Louisville, KY. This activation is the first in a



nationwide rollout targeting over 250 diaspora-centered locations



, establishing Alpha Modus as a major player in the rapidly growing U.S. remittance and underbanked financial services market.













With a signed lease and revenue-share agreement in place, the Louisville deployment marks a strategic shift for Alpha Modus—from individual pilot placements to a



scalable, national diaspora strategy



. The company’s partner CashX kiosk provides seamless access to digital financial services such as



check cashing, international money transfers, bill pay, mobile top-ups



, and gift cards , all within an intelligent, automated environment.





“This is more than just a product launch—it’s the beginning of a movement,” said



Tim Matthews



, Head of Strategic Deployment at Alpha Modus. “We are positioning CashX at the heart of diaspora communities that move billions of dollars internationally each year. Our model is built for trust, access, and scale.”





By embedding its technology inside



culturally trusted retail environments



—starting with African specialty grocers—Alpha Modus is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of underbanked and cash-reliant populations. The company will expand its footprint into additional diaspora-focused markets, including



Latino, Caribbean, and Southeast Asian communities



, each of which represents a high-volume remittance and cash-centric economic segment.





“Our hyperlocal approach flips the script on traditional banking models,” added



Chris Chumas



, Chief Sales Officer. “Instead of asking these communities to come to us, we’re meeting them where they already shop, send money, and transact. This is how we win market share—and this is how we create long-term shareholder value.”





The U.S. diaspora remittance market exceeds



$150 billion annually



, with growing demand for convenient, localized, and digital-first solutions. Alpha Modus aims to capture a significant share of this market by leveraging:









Exclusive retail real estate access











Turnkey kiosk infrastructure











Recurring revenue via revenue-sharing











AI-powered transaction data and optimization











An expanding portfolio of method patents for the use of AI and data analytics in brick-and-mortar retail.













This latest deployment follows ecosystem integrations with VSBLTY, Shelf Nine, and Genmega—further strengthening Alpha Modus’s go-to-market velocity and platform defensibility. With over a dozen additional deployments in contract or active installation, the company is on pace to



accelerate revenue growth across multiple verticals, geographies, and use cases



.







About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD)







Alpha Modus is revolutionizing the retail landscape through its AI-driven technologies that power digital financial services, smart retail analytics, and targeted marketing experiences. Through the CashX platform partner ecosystem, and a growing patent portfolio, the company is enabling brick-and-mortar retailers to offer next-generation customer experiences—and capturing recurring revenue at the intersection of fintech and retail media. Learn more at



www.alphamodus.com



.





For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit:



https://alphamodus.com/press-room/









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.





Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







