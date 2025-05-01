Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. Engages in Patent Monetization Agreement Amid Ongoing Litigation Against Broadcom

Alpha Modus Holdings announces patent monetization agreement and funding for litigation against Broadcom over alleged patent infringement.

Full Release



CORNELIUS, N.C., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD), a leader in AI-driven retail technology , today announced it has executed a patent monetization and funding agreement with Alpha Modus Ventures, LLC, the entity that recently filed a



patent infringement lawsuit against Broadcom Inc



on April 22, 2025.





Under the terms of the agreement, Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (AMOD) will fund litigation efforts related to the enforcement by Alpha Modus Ventures, LLC (an entity controlled by the CEO of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc., William Alessi) of U.S. Patent Nos. 11,108,591; 11,303,473; and 11,310,077, which cover breakthrough technologies for transporting Fibre Channel data over Ethernet—a technology the company believes is being broadly infringed by Broadcom and others.





"This transaction underscores our commitment to unlocking value through aggressive IP enforcement and strategic funding structures," said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. "We believe this case against Broadcom will be transformative in both financial and strategic terms."





Importantly, the parties have also executed an option agreement granting Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc., the right to acquire 100% of Alpha Modus Ventures, LLC. The acquisition, if completed, will further consolidate patent ownership under AMOD and strengthen its position in ongoing and future enforcement actions. The exercise of the option will be subject to shareholder approval and other conditions, and there is no guaranty that the option will be exercised.





"This marks yet another major milestone in our strategic roadmap," Alessi added. "Alpha Modus has demonstrated its ability to identify valuable intellectual property, launch enforcement campaigns, and translate litigation into shareholder value. This agreement should continue that momentum."





The litigation against Broadcom is now actively underway in the United States Western District Texas Court and represents one of several high-stakes actions brought or funded by Alpha Modus. The company anticipates additional suits and partnerships will follow as part of its broader strategy to assert and monetize its growing IP portfolio.





About Alpha Modus







Alpha Modus is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for the retail industry. Alpha Modus develops and licenses data-driven technologies that enhance consumer engagement and optimize in-store experiences. Headquartered in Cornelius, North Carolina, Alpha Modus is committed to leading the evolution of retail through innovation and strategic partnerships.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.





Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







Contact Information







Investor Relations





Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.





Email: ir@alphamodus.com





