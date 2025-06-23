Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. CEO William Alessi Commits $3 Million to Support Company Growth and Strategic Initiatives

Alpha Modus CEO commits $3 million in personal financing, supporting growth and operational plans amid upcoming revenue opportunities.

Quiver AI Summary

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. announced a significant personal investment from its CEO, William Alessi, who is committing up to $3 million in simple debt financing to support the company's growth through 2025. This decision follows Alessi's exchange of preferred shares into common stock, which he stated aligns his long-term interests with those of shareholders. Alessi expressed confidence in the company's direction, emphasizing that Alpha Modus is on track for a transformative revenue period and anticipating positive cash flow by year-end. The company is actively pursuing enterprise contracts and leveraging its patent portfolio, while also transitioning its securities listing to the NASDAQ Capital Market. Alessi reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining a lean operational model, avoiding variable rate financing, and executing on the company's strategic plans.

Potential Positives

CEO William Alessi's personal commitment of up to $3 million in debt financing demonstrates strong leadership and confidence in the company's growth potential.

The conversion of preferred shares into common stock aligns the interests of the CEO and shareholders, indicating a long-term commitment to the company’s success.

Alpha Modus is on track to achieve positive cash flow by year-end 2025, reflecting strong operational performance and growth prospects.

The company's strategy to form partnerships with former legal adversaries signals a proactive approach to business development and resource optimization.

Potential Negatives

The company's rejection of third-party derivative financing offerings may indicate a lack of confidence in external financial support, which could raise concerns among investors about cash flow stability.

The CEO's personal capital commitment to the company, while a show of confidence, also suggests that the company may not have sufficient external financing options, raising questions about its financial health.

The emphasis on avoiding variable rate financing could imply previous financial strains or difficulties that the company has faced, potentially leading to concerns about financial flexibility in the future.

FAQ

What recent financial commitment was made by Alpha Modus CEO?

CEO William Alessi committed up to $3 million in personal debt financing to support Alpha Modus's growth plans.

How is Alpha Modus handling its financing strategy?

Alpha Modus is rejecting third-party derivative financing, focusing on maintaining a lean operational model.

What are Alpha Modus's expectations for cash flow in 2025?

The company anticipates reaching positive cash flow by year-end based on its current implementation schedules.

What partnerships is Alpha Modus pursuing?

Alpha Modus is converting former legal adversaries into strategic partners and negotiating several new partnerships.

Where can I find more information about Alpha Modus?

More information is available in Alpha Modus's press room at their official website: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



CORNELIUS, N.C., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), a retail AI and data monetization company, today announced a major personal capital commitment from its CEO William Alessi to further support the company’s rapid growth and operational plans for the remainder of 2025.





In a strong display of confidence, Mr. Alessi and his affiliated family trusts have recently completed the exchange of a substantial block of preferred shares into common stock, aligning long-term interests with shareholders. Now, he has personally committed up to



$3 million in simple debt financing



to ensure Alpha Modus remains well-capitalized and strategically focused through year-end while rejecting all third-party derivative financing offerings.





“This is not just a vote of confidence,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus. “It’s a clear signal: we are executing exactly as we said we would, and we’re entering the most transformative revenue period in our company’s history. I believe short interest in our stock is severely miscalculated and based on outdated assumptions tied to de-SPAC stigma and trading algos—not fundamentals.”





Since its de-SPAC listing, Alpha Modus has executed its commercialization roadmap with discipline and precision. The company’s robust pipeline of



enterprise contracts—ranging from 7 to 9 figures—is now unfolding



across the back half of 2025. Management anticipates reaching



positive cash flow by year end



based on existing implementation schedules.





Alpha Modus continues to leverage its expansive patent portfolio through successful enforcement and monetization campaigns. The company's strategy to convert former legal adversaries into strategic partners has been validated through deals with



VSBLTY



and



CashX



, with several more partnerships under advanced negotiation.





“We don’t pivot. We don’t dilute vision. We execute,” Alessi added. “I believe the market will see that this team, this technology, and this IP portfolio are significantly undervalued. I welcome the shorts to continue their efforts and look forward to a future short squeeze when we prove them wrong—we’re just getting started.”





The company has



applied to transfer its securities listing to the NASDAQ Capital Market



and believes it will be compliant with all applicable Nasdaq listing standards upon transfer.





Alpha Modus intends to maintain a lean operational model with strategic financial support from its CEO, and it is focused on avoiding all variable rate financing in the future, which financing could compromise the value of its common shares.





For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit:



https://alphamodus.com/press-room/









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.





Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







Contact Information







Investor Relations





Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.





Email:



ir@alphamodus.com







Website:



www.alphamodus.com







Follow us on



LinkedIn



| Follow us on



X





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.