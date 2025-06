Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. CEO Family Trusts Exchange Preferred Shares for Common Stock in Strategic Move to Support Long-Term Growth

Alpha Modus Holdings exchanges preferred stock for common shares, signaling confidence in its growth and strengthening shareholder alignment.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. announced that CEO William Alessi's family trusts will exchange 3.2 million shares of Series C Preferred Stock for approximately 26 million shares of Class A Common Stock, with a lock-up period until June 13, 2026. This move aims to reduce the preferred equity and eliminate associated stock price protections, showcasing confidence in the company's future. Alessi emphasized that this exchange, valued at $32 million, reflects his belief that Alpha Modus is undervalued and is a commitment to long-term shareholders. The transaction will also remove liquidation preferences, potentially increasing residual value for common shareholders, help meet NASDAQ's listing requirements, and demonstrate the CEO's financial risk in line with the company's growth prospects.

Major conversion of 3.2 million shares of Series C Preferred Stock into 26,079,868 shares of Class A Common Stock demonstrates strong commitment from CEO William Alessi and alignment with common shareholders.

Removal of liquidation preferences and redemption rights on the exchanged preferred shares increases the residual value for common shareholders.

The fixed exchange terms help prevent potential future dilution of common shares, securing current market valuation for shareholders.

Transaction supports NASDAQ compliance by enhancing the company’s market value of listed securities (MVLS).

The exchange of a substantial portion of the CEO’s family trusts’ preferred stock could indicate a lack of confidence in the preferred shares' value, potentially signaling to the market that the company is undervalued.

The lock-up agreement until June 13, 2026, may cause concern among investors regarding potential liquidity issues or lack of immediate financial flexibility for the company.

The press release heavily focuses on the CEO's convictions and personal commitments, which could raise concerns about the reliability of leadership and the stability of company management going forward.

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.



(NASDAQ: AMOD), a pioneer in AI-driven retail technology, today announced that CEO William Alessi’s affiliated family trusts have agreed to voluntarily exchange a substantial portion—3.2 million shares—of their Series C Preferred Stock into 26,079,868 shares of Class A Common Stock, and have agreed to lock-up those shares of common stock until June 13, 2026. This strategic move will significantly reduce the preferred equity stack, eliminate associated key stock price downside protections associated with the preferred stock being exchanged, and underscore growing optimism about the Company’s immediate future trajectory.





While the Alessi family will retain a portion of their original preferred holdings, this major exchange signals a strong alignment with the Company’s common shareholders and a personal financial commitment to the Company's long-term success by the CEO’s family.





“No one has a clearer line of sight into Alpha Modus than I do,” said CEO William Alessi. “By voluntarily exchanging what amounts to a $32 million stake in preferred stock—complete with liquidation preferences and downside protections—into common shares, I’m making a clear, public statement: I believe Alpha Modus is undervalued, and the path forward should reward long-term common shareholders. This is not just alignment; it’s commitment.”







Shareholder-Focused Benefits of the Exchange Include:











Removal of Liquidation Preferences and Redemption Rights on 3.2M Preferred Shares.







The transaction will strip away preferential treatment on the preferred shares being exchanged, which should provide other common shareholders increased residual value.



The transaction will strip away preferential treatment on the preferred shares being exchanged, which should provide other common shareholders increased residual value.





Fixing Exchange Terms at Today’s Valuation







The exchange should allow common shareholders to avoid potential future dilution that could have occurred had the preferred shares being exchanged remained outstanding, by locking in the number of shares of common stock issuable upon conversion based on current market pricing, removing the risk of additional shares being issuable upon conversion of the preferred if stock prices decline in the future.



The exchange should allow common shareholders to avoid potential future dilution that could have occurred had the preferred shares being exchanged remained outstanding, by locking in the number of shares of common stock issuable upon conversion based on current market pricing, removing the risk of additional shares being issuable upon conversion of the preferred if stock prices decline in the future.





Support for NASDAQ Compliance







The transaction should enhance the Company’s market value of listed securities (MVLS), aiding in compliance with NASDAQ’s continued listing requirements.



The transaction should enhance the Company’s market value of listed securities (MVLS), aiding in compliance with NASDAQ’s continued listing requirements.





CEO Takes on Market Risk







By exchanging into common stock now—and agreeing to a lock-up through June 2026—the Alessi family is signaling strong conviction in Alpha Modus’ growth prospects.







Though not a public forecast, the CEO’s decision may be viewed by shareholders as a vote of confidence in the Company’s near-term outlook, and a possible signal that the CEO believes that current pricing does not reflect the Company’s underlying value or achievement of operational milestones.





For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit:



https://alphamodus.com/press-room/









About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.







Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is pioneering the future of retail through advanced AI and real-time intelligence. With a defensible IP portfolio and a relentless focus on innovation, Alpha Modus enables smarter retail decisions and positions its shareholders at the forefront of the AI retail revolution.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.





Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







Contact Information







Investor Relations





Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.





Email: ir@alphamodus.com





Website:



www.alphamodus.com







Follow us on



LinkedIn



| Follow us on



X





