Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. Announces Capital Structure Improvement with Series C Preferred Stock Exchange for Class A Common Stock

Alpha Modus Holdings announces a capital structure improvement, converting preferred stock to common stock, enhancing equity and financial stability.

Quiver AI Summary

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), a leader in AI-driven retail technology, announced a significant improvement to its capital structure through the exchange of Series C Preferred Stock for Class A Common Stock, initiated by CEO William Alessi's affiliated family trusts. This move is expected to enhance shareholder equity by $31 million, reduce mezzanine equity, and improve long-term solvency metrics by lowering liabilities. The transaction will increase common stock by over 26 million shares, align interests between the CEO family and common shareholders, and boost additional paid-in capital significantly. CEO Alessi emphasized that this structural change signals confidence in the company's potential and its commitment to growth over debt, making Alpha Modus more attractive to institutional investors and optimizing its balance sheet for future capital market access.

Potential Positives

Transformative improvement to capital structure through the planned exchange of Series C Preferred Stock into Class A Common Stock enhances alignment between the CEO's family and common shareholders.

The transaction is expected to deliver a $31 million boost to shareholder equity, significantly enhancing the company's financial position.

Reduction of mezzanine equity obligations lowers perceived risk and improves long-term solvency metrics, enhancing access to capital markets.

Reclassification from preferred to common stock increases investor transparency and simplifies equity calculations, making the company more attractive to institutional investors.

Potential Negatives

The company is significantly increasing the number of common shares outstanding, which could dilute existing shareholders' equity and earnings per share.

The financial figures presented are estimates prior to quarter-end, raising concerns about the reliability of the data and potential adjustments in the upcoming quarterly filing.

Despite the restructuring being framed as a positive development, it may indicate previous challenges with preferred equity that needed addressing, potentially signaling underlying financial instability.

FAQ

What recent change did Alpha Modus Holdings announce?

Alpha Modus announced a planned exchange of Series C Preferred Stock into Class A Common Stock, enhancing its capital structure.

How much will shareholder equity increase as a result of this transaction?

The transaction is expected to deliver a material $31 million boost to shareholder equity.

What impact will this capital restructuring have on the balance sheet?

The exchange is anticipated to reduce mezzanine equity and significantly de-leverage Alpha Modus’ balance sheet.

Why is this move considered a signal of confidence for investors?

It indicates that insiders view current valuations as opportunistic and are betting on a long-term upward trend for the company.

Where can I find more information about Alpha Modus Holdings?

Visit Alpha Modus’ press room at https://alphamodus.com/press-room/ for more information and updates.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



CORNELIUS, N.C., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), an emerging leader in AI-driven retail technology, today announced a transformative improvement to its capital structure, driven by the planned exchange of Series C Preferred Stock into Class A Common Stock by CEO William Alessi’s affiliated family trusts. The transaction should not only align the CEO family with common shareholders but should deliver a material $31 million boost to shareholder equity.







As a result of the transaction:









Mezzanine Equity to be reduced by $31,151,393





Significantly reducing preferred equity overhang and long-term liabilities.



Mezzanine Equity to be reduced by $31,151,393 Significantly reducing preferred equity overhang and long-term liabilities.



Common Stock to be increased by 26,515,152 shares and $2,651





Reflecting the conversion and aligning economic interests with all shareholders.



Common Stock to be increased by 26,515,152 shares and $2,651 Reflecting the conversion and aligning economic interests with all shareholders.



Additional Paid-in Capital to be increased by $31,148,742





Boosting the Company’s permanent equity base and financial flexibility.











This reallocation of capital should remove approximately $31 million in preferred equity obligations from the mezzanine section of the balance sheet, which should enhance the Company's long-term solvency metrics, lower perceived risk, and improve its ability to access capital markets going forward.





“This isn’t just a show of faith—it’s a structural upgrade,” said CEO William Alessi. “We’re realigning our capital stack in a way that strengthens Alpha Modus from the inside out. This is a powerful message to current and future investors: we’re positioning ourselves for growth, not debt.”







Implications for Investors and the Company:











Improved Capital Structure:



By reducing mezzanine equity and boosting common equity, the Company believes it will enhance its attractiveness to institutional investors.



By reducing mezzanine equity and boosting common equity, the Company believes it will enhance its attractiveness to institutional investors.





Balance Sheet Optimization:



The exchange should significantly de-leverage Alpha Modus’ balance sheet, through decreasing shareholder deficit and increasing tangible shareholder equity.



The exchange should significantly de-leverage Alpha Modus’ balance sheet, through decreasing shareholder deficit and increasing tangible shareholder equity.





Increased Investor Transparency:



The reclassification from preferred to common stock should improve visibility and simplify equity calculations for analysts and investors.



The reclassification from preferred to common stock should improve visibility and simplify equity calculations for analysts and investors.





Signal of Confidence:



The move reinforces that insiders see current valuations as opportunistic and are betting on a long-term upward trend.









The financial figures cited above are estimates prior to quarter-end and will be finalized in the Company’s upcoming quarterly filing.







Alpha Modus remains committed to its mission of driving shareholder value through patent enforcement, AI technology adoption, and strategic expansion in the retail innovation sector.





For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit:



https://alphamodus.com/press-room/









About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.







Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is pioneering the future of retail through advanced AI and real-time intelligence. With a defensible IP portfolio and a relentless focus on innovation, Alpha Modus enables smarter retail decisions and positions its shareholders at the forefront of the AI retail revolution.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.





Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







Contact Information







Investor Relations





Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.





Email:



ir@alphamodus.com







Website:



www.alphamodus.com







Follow us on



LinkedIn



| Follow us on



X







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5efe555b-ba30-4857-8d5c-0410b21901ea





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.