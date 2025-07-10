Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. Announces Approval for Nasdaq Capital Market Transfer, Resolving Listing Deficiencies

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. is transferring its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market, ensuring compliance and eliminating delisting risks.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. announced its approved transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, effective July 14, 2025, resolving previous listing deficiencies and ensuring compliance with Nasdaq requirements. CEO William Alessi stated that this transition eliminates past delisting risks and demonstrates the company's commitment to maintaining a robust capital structure without engaging in toxic financing. Alpha Modus emphasizes the value of its extensive patent portfolio in AI-driven retail technology, aiming to create high-margin, recurring revenue through licensing agreements and partnerships while ensuring legal defensibility. The company's strategic focus on innovation and operational discipline positions it to deliver long-term value to shareholders.

Approval from Nasdaq to transfer the listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market resolves previous listing deficiencies, ensuring continued compliance and listing status.

The transition to a more appropriate listing tier reflects the company's growth phase and operational trajectory, showcasing its strategic alignment.

The company has eliminated past delisting risk, as confirmed by the Nasdaq notice, providing increased stability for shareholders.

Alpha Modus is focused on maximizing profitability from its patent portfolio, indicating a commitment to shareholder value and sustainable business practices.

The company has had to downgrade its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market, which may be perceived as a loss of prestige compared to higher tiers.

Although the company emphasizes compliance now, the prior listing deficiencies might raise concerns about its governance and operational stability.

Despite promising to avoid toxic financings in the future, the need to make such a statement could indicate past issues that might have negatively impacted investor confidence.

What recent approval did Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. receive from Nasdaq?

Alpha Modus received approval to transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market, resolving prior listing deficiencies.

When will the transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market occur?

The transfer will take place at the opening of business on July 14, 2025.

How does this transfer impact Alpha Modus's compliance with Nasdaq?

The transfer ensures that Alpha Modus is in full compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements.

What is Alpha Modus’s stance on future financings?

Alpha Modus is committed to avoiding derivative or toxic financings to protect shareholder value.

What technologies does Alpha Modus focus on?

Alpha Modus develops AI-driven retail technology and holds a foundational portfolio of related patents.

CORNELIUS, N.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD; the “Company”), a pioneer in AI-driven retail technology, today announced that it has received approval from Nasdaq to transfer the listing of its securities to the Nasdaq Capital Market, and Nasdaq’s notice to the Company, dated July 10, 2025, states that the listing transfer resolves the Company’s prior Nasdaq listing deficiencies.





The Company’s securities will be transferred to the Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of business on July 14, 2025. As a result, the Company will be in



full compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements



and will remain listed on the Nasdaq.





This strategic move aligns the Company with a listing tier more appropriate for its current growth phase and operational trajectory.





“The Company has now eliminated its past delisting risk. Our transition to the Nasdaq Capital Market is approved, our compliance is confirmed, and our trajectory is forward,” said



William Alessi



, CEO of Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.





The Company reaffirmed its



unwavering commitment to capital structure integrity,



stating unequivocally that it will



avoid any derivative or toxic financings



in the future.





“We hold a once-in-a-generation asset in the form of our patent portfolio—technology that fundamentally underpins the future of AI in retail,” Alessi continued. “We will not squander that. We will not devalue our shareholders with toxic financings. We will extract every bit of profitability possible from this asset, and we will never put ourselves in a position that jeopardizes its value.”





Alpha Modus continues to scale its enterprise rollout pipeline while aggressively enforcing its patent rights across multiple industries. By converting infringement into licensing deals and ecosystem partnerships, the Company is building a high-margin, recurring revenue stream rooted in innovation and legal defensibility.





With strategic clarity, operational discipline, and a robust IP portfolio, Alpha Modus is positioned to deliver enduring value to shareholders and industry partners alike.







About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.







Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) owns a foundational portfolio of AI-driven retail technology patents and is scaling its product ecosystem through strategic partnerships, licensing, and enterprise rollouts. Alpha Modus empowers retailers with intelligent in-store experiences that drive consumer engagement and operational efficiency.





Learn more at



www.alphamodus.com



.





For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit:



https://alphamodus.com/press-room/









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.





Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







