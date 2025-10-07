Alpha Modus Files Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against Retail Tech Giants

(RTTNews) - Alpha Modus Corp., the subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (AMOD) has filed new patent infringement lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against Sensormatic Electronics LLC and Johnson Controls International PLC. The company has also sued Navori SA and meldCX Pty Ltd, as part of the its ongoing campaign to enforce its intellectual property across the global retail technology landscape.

Alpha Modus's complaints allege that these multi-national companies are unlawfully deploying Alpha Modus's patented artificial intelligence systems that monitor and analyze real-time consumer behavior, sentiment, and product interaction-technologies that have become foundational to modern in-store analytics, retail media, and digital engagement platforms.

The suit against Sensormatic and Johnson Controls asserts infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 10,853,825; 12,039,550; 11,042,890; and 11,301,880. Sensormatic's widely-used retail analytics products-including ShopperTrak Analytics, TrueVUE Cloud, Shrink Analytics with Video Intelligence, and Synergy Media Displays-are alleged to practice Alpha Modus's patented methods that track shopper movement, measure demographics and sentiment, and deliver real-time inventory and engagement responses for some of the world's largest retailers such as Kroger, Levi's, Puma, Adidas, Mango, and T-Mobile.

The second case targets Navori SA, a Switzerland-based provider of digital signage and computer vision systems, and meldCX Pty Ltd, an Australia-based AI company whose Signagelive and Viana Analytics platforms integrate real-time facial recognition, demographic analysis, and personalized content delivery-features that directly align with Alpha Modus's patented technologies under U.S. Patent Nos. 10,360,571; 12,039,550; 11,042,890; and 12,026,731.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.