Alpha Modus files patent infringement lawsuit against Brookshire Grocery

Alpha Modus announced it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Brookshire Grocery Co. alleging infringement of several Alpha Modus patents pertaining to the Company’s ‘571 patent portfolio, ‘825 patent portfolio, ‘672 patent portfolio, ‘890 patent portfolio and ‘880 patent portfolio, which encompass retail marketing and advertising data-driven technologies to enhance consumers’ in-store experience at the point of decision. The Company’s portfolio of patents includes the capability to analyze consumer behavior and product interaction in real-time, allowing businesses to dynamically adjust their marketing strategies to meet the immediate needs of consumers at pivotal purchasing decision moments. The complaint was filed on November 12, 2024, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Alpha Modus is party to a business combination agreement with Insight Acquisition (INAQ) Corp. whereby Alpha Modus plans to become a publicly trading company.

