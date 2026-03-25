Alpha Metallurgical Stock Up 66% as Director Buys Up $1.5 Million in Shares

Key Points

A director of Alpha Metallurgical Resources reported the purchase of about 8,000 shares for a total of $1.53 million, at a weighted average purchase price of $191.07 per share on March 12, 2026.

The transaction increased direct holdings by 0.92% relative to pre-trade levels, with direct post-transaction ownership at 874,537 shares.

All shares were acquired through direct, open-market purchases; no indirect entities or derivatives were involved.

10 stocks we like better than Alpha Metallurgical Resources ›

Kenneth S. Courtis, a director of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR), reported the purchase of 8,000 shares on March 12, 2026 across multiple open-market transactions, for a total consideration of approximately $1.53 million according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 8,000 Transaction value ~$1.53 million Post-transaction common shares (direct) 874,537 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$165.71 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($191.07).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Courtis's historical trade sizes and patterns?

The current acquisition of 8,000 shares is smaller than the historical median insider sale of 10,621 shares, and represents 0.92% of direct holdings, below the median transaction size for prior buy or sell events.

The current acquisition of 8,000 shares is smaller than the historical median insider sale of 10,621 shares, and represents 0.92% of direct holdings, below the median transaction size for prior buy or sell events. What is the impact on Courtis's aggregate ownership and direct exposure?

The transaction increases direct holdings to 874,537 shares, with no change in indirect or derivative positions.

The transaction increases direct holdings to 874,537 shares, with no change in indirect or derivative positions. Was the transaction executed at a premium or discount to recent trading prices?

The weighted average purchase price of around $191.07 per share was approximately 1.0% above the March 12, 2026 market close of $189.48, and about 12.4% below the current price of $217.97 as of March 25, 2026.

The weighted average purchase price of around $191.07 per share was approximately 1.0% above the March 12, 2026 market close of $189.48, and about 12.4% below the current price of $217.97 as of March 25, 2026. Does this transaction signal a change in Courtis's accumulation strategy?

The purchase continues a net accumulation pattern since late 2024, with Courtis increasing his direct holdings by 45.53% over the past 15 months, suggesting ongoing conviction but at a measured cadence relative to available share capacity.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.1 billion Net income (TTM) ($61.69 million) Market capitalization $2.8 billion

* 1-year price change calculated as of March 12, 2026.

Company snapshot

Alpha Metallurgical Resources produces, processes, and sells metallurgical and thermal coal, primarily from operations in Virginia and West Virginia.

The firm generates revenue through coal mining, preparation, and sales to domestic and international buyers.

It serves steel producers, utility companies, and industrial customers seeking high-quality coal products.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates at scale as a leading coal producer with a diversified portfolio of metallurgical and thermal coal assets. The company leverages its extensive mining infrastructure and operational expertise to supply essential raw materials for steelmaking and energy generation. Strategic positioning in key coal-producing regions supports its ability to meet the needs of both domestic and global customers.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase seems more like a solid vote of confidence than a bold gamble, especially given signs of a longer-term accumulation strategy. For investors, that difference is important, and in particular since shares have skyrocketed about 66% over the past year. When insiders buy shares at high prices after a good run, it usually means they believe the fundamentals still point to more growth ahead.



At Alpha Metallurgical Resources, the fundamentals present a mixed but stabilizing picture. The company pulled in over $2.1 billion in revenue in 2025, but profitability has taken a hit, resulting in a net loss of about $61.7 million, partly due to lower coal prices affecting their margins. In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA dropped to $28.5 million from previous highs, showing the ongoing ups and downs in the metallurgical coal market. On the plus side, liquidity is strong with over $500 million on hand and no major debt, plus the company is actively returning capital through a $1.5 billion buyback program.



The main point to take away is that insider buying here fits a cyclical recovery idea. The shares have done well so far, but future returns will likely depend on coal prices and global demand for steel. Long-term investors should pay less attention to the timing of this particular buy and more to whether pricing conditions are on the upswing.

Should you buy stock in Alpha Metallurgical Resources right now?

Before you buy stock in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alpha Metallurgical Resources wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,325!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,074,070!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.