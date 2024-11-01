Alpha Metallurgical Resources Strengthens Global Steel Industry Role

An update from Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( (AMR) ) is now available.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, a leading U.S. met coal producer, plays a crucial role in the global steel industry by supplying metallurgical coal essential for steel production. Operating 21 mines with extensive coal reserves, Alpha’s reliable services reach 25 countries, with India being a major export market. Despite challenges like fluctuating coal prices and environmental regulations, Alpha remains committed to shareholder value through strategic initiatives like share repurchases, and maintains a strong focus on safety, environmental stewardship, and innovation in the energy sector.

