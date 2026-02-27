Alpha Metallurgical Resources Q4 Net Loss Sharply Widens; Stock Down 3%

(RTTNews) - Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR), a supplier of metallurgical products, reported Friday that net loss for the fourth quarter sharply widened to $17.27 million or $1.34 per share from $2.13 million or $0.16 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $520.47 million from $617.35 million in the same quarter last year.

"As previously stated, our fourth quarter numbers reflect the persistent challenges of the met pricing environment that prevailed through much of the 2025 calendar year," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's CEO.

In Friday's pre-market trading, AMR is trading on the NYSE at $163.00, down $5.23 or 3.11 percent.

