Alpha Metallurgical Resources Q1 Profit, Revenues Down, Yet Beat Estimates; Stock Up In Premarket

May 08, 2023 — 08:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR), a mining company, on Monday reported that its first-quarter net income fell to $270.8 million or $17.01 per share from $400.9 million or $20.52 per share last year.

On average, two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $14.12 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues declined to $911.24 million from $1.07 billion a year ago. Analysts expected revenues of $860.28 million.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Alpha Metallurgical shares were trading at $154.45, up 5 percent.

